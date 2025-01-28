San Francisco 49Ers And Netapp Team Up To Elevate Operations And Fan Experience

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, the San Francisco 49ers and NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, announced a new multi-year strategic partnership. Coming in as a founding level partner, the highest tier of 49ers corporate partnership, NetApp becomes the Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner of the historic franchise. Together, the two brands will utilize silo-free data infrastructure, built for intelligence, to support 49ers business operations throughout the organization, starting with the reimagination of the fan experience at Levi's® Stadium.

Rooted in Silicon Valley, both the 49ers and NetApp have a history of prioritizing technology, data, and innovation. As the 49ers enter the second decade of Levi's® Stadium, the organization plans to make major tech enhancements to the venue with the goal of creating a new seamless and connected fan experience while laying a technology foundation that supports future growth and innovation for 49ers operations. Intelligent data infrastructure powered by NetApp solutions, including the NetApp Keystone storage-as-a-service offering, will expedite improvements to ingress and egress, bathroom and concession wait times, mobile app functionality, and more.

“When Levi's® Stadium opened in 2014, it was one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the country. While we have remained diligent in making improvements to the fan experience year over year, NetApp will empower us to make major changes that will bring the building into the forefront of technology-focused sports and entertainment venues,” said Costa Kladianos, 49ers EVP and Head of Technology.

“We are excited to welcome NetApp, a Bay Area brand and global leader in data infrastructure, as a founding level corporate partner,” said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer.“We look forward to integrating NetApp's best-in-class, innovative technology across the 49ers and Levi's® Stadium organization to enhance the fan experience.”

In addition to powering the 49ers' goal of enhancing Levi's® Stadium, NetApp has become the presenting sponsor of the 49ers 2025 NFL Draft, and the Levi's® Stadium Owners Club, located on the East side of the building, will be renamed to recognize NetApp's sponsorship. Finally, NetApp will be the presenting sponsor for the 49ers' strategy, data, and analytics conference, Horizon Summit, returning to Levi's® stadium in June 2025. Additional details about the sixth iteration of the event, including dates and confirmed speakers, will be announced in the coming months.

“By becoming an integral part of the 49ers' operations, NetApp is demonstrating our deep commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence in Silicon Valley,” said George Kurian, CEO, NetApp.“Intelligent data infrastructure is crucial to the sports fan experience and team performance. Our support of the 49ers' ambitious goals for making its home stadium the benchmark for excellence in fan experience and team performance demonstrates our strong ties to our San Francisco Bay Area home and our unique capabilities to make data an asset in leading organizations achieving their transformation goals.”

For more information about the 49ers, please visit 49ers and LevisStadium .

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by the York family, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has eight conference championships and 22 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco over 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at or follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

