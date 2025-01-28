Agricultural Producer Price Index Rises 9.9% In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The agricultural producer price rose by 9.9 per cent in 2024, reaching 109.4 points compared with 99.5 points in 2023, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) annual report issued on Tuesday.

The increase was primarily driven by a surge in the prices of key crops, including potatoes, zucchini and beans, which hold a relative importance of 61 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The index also recorded a decline in the prices of other such as coloured sweet peppers, bananas, and tomatoes, representing the relative importance of 39 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the index climbed by 24.9 per cent in December, reaching 108.3 points compared with 86.7 points in December 2023.

This rise was attributed to higher prices for crops like spinach, clementine, and green sweet peppers.

Prices for cucumbers, mushrooms, and grapefruit saw a decline, with the affected crops accounting for 35 per cent of relative importance.

Despite the annual and December-to-December increases, the index for December 2024 showed an 11.4 per cent drop compared with November 2024, falling from 122.1 points to 108.3 points.

The decline reflected lower prices for green beans, radishes, and potatoes, which accounted for 61.8 per cent of the relative importance of the affected crops.

Prices for white cabbage, tomatoes, and bananas increased, with a relative importance of 38.2 per cent.