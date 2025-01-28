Threats Of Tariffs Bring Back Speculative Interest In The Dollar
Date
1/28/2025 2:09:33 PM
The US dollar rose on Tuesday, adding 0.65% against a basket of popular world currencies amid Donald Trump's statements about his desire to increase the universal tariff on all imported goods above the current 2.5%.
