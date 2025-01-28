(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB and Agilent Technologies enter collaboration to advance laboratory automation

January 28, 2025

Industrial automation giant ABB Robotics has signed a collaboration agreement with Agilent Technologies , a provider of analytical and laboratory and software, to deliver automated laboratory solutions.

Working together, ABB and Agilent will combine the benefits of their technologies to enable companies across multiple sectors including pharma, biotechnology, and food and beverage to transform their laboratory operations by making processes such as research and quality control faster and more efficient.

Marc Segura, president ABB Robotics Division, says:“By combining Agilent's state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation and laboratory software solutions with ABB's advanced robotics, we will empower laboratories to operate with greater speed, precision, and flexibility.

“By using our robots to automate key processes, this partnership will enable companies to introduce new approaches to carrying out key laboratory tasks. This will improve efficiency and free up laboratory teams to take on more rewarding work.”

Laboratories are under increasing pressure to accelerate research and speed up time to market whilst meeting strict quality requirements.

Working together, ABB and Agilent will provide joint solutions to automate repetitive, labor-intensive tasks such as sample handling, testing, and data processing to enable faster time-to-market and higher productivity.

Tom Lillig, vice president and general manager of the software informatics division at Agilent, says:“This collaboration with ABB Robotics underscores Agilent's dedication to fostering an open ecosystem within laboratories, representing a significant advancement in our mission to revolutionize lab operations across diverse markets such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental testing, and food safety.

“By integrating Agilent's cutting-edge analytical technologies with ABB's state-of-the-art robotics, we empower our customers to achieve faster, more reliable results, driving innovation and enhancing scientific outcomes. Seamless interoperability of all instruments, robots, and software is crucial to significantly boosting productivity.”

The collaboration with Agilent is part of ABB's work to expand automation into new industry segments by working with technology partners to build complementary offerings.

In 2024, ABB announced a collaboration with Mettler Toledo, a global supplier of precision instruments and services, to offer innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate ABB's robots with LabX, Mettler Toledo's laboratory instrument management software.