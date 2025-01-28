(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Matternet receives approval to operate its drone in Saudi Arabia

January 28, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Matternet , the developer of an urban drone delivery system, has been approved by Saudi Arabia to operate its M2 drone within the region – it is the first drone operator to receive such approval.

The approval was granted by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil (GACA) after the agency determined that the M2's Aviation Administration (FAA) Type Certification issued by the US met GACA airworthiness standards.

Matternet's M2 drone delivery system became the first to achieve FAA Type Certification in September 2022.

Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet, says:“We are proud to have received this acceptance from GACA and are honored that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recognizes our dedication to safety and operational excellence.

“The Middle East is an exciting region for drone delivery and Saudi Arabia represents the largest economy. Riyadh will have autonomous drone delivery as a new layer of city infrastructure, enabling ultra-fast, cost-efficient, zero-emissions delivery for its businesses and residents.”

Since 2021, Matternet has established key partnerships around the world to expand its footprint. In 2021, the company entered the Middle East market through a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health to provide city-wide medical delivery.

In 2022, Matternet launched the world's longest urban drone delivery route in Zurich, Switzerland. In 2024, Matternet entered the home delivery market after launching the first-ever drone delivery operation in Silicon Valley.

Jason Secore, Matternet chief financial officer, says:“We have seen rapid growth in the development and population of cities such as Riyadh.

“This will create a greater need for delivery, and lead to mounting pressure on the current infrastructure to keep up with demand. Drone delivery will play a key role in managing these challenges in a timely and scalable manner.”

In 2025, Matternet plans to continue scaling operations throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is committed to ensuring its drone technology exceeds regulatory standards to take advantage of exciting opportunities that will encourage mass adoption and drive the industry forward.