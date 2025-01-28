(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Ambi Robotics launches AI-powered robotic stacking solution for warehouse operations

January 28, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Ambi Robotics , a provider of AI-powered robotic sorting and stacking solutions for warehouse operations, has unveiled AmbiStack, a robotic system designed to automate the complex process of stacking items onto pallets or into containers achieving maximum density.

With the global warehouse automation projected to surpass $55 billion by 2030, AmbiStack addresses a critical demand for efficiency and scalability in operations.

AmbiStack empowers warehouse operations across manufacturing, distribution, and ecommerce sectors by rapidly and reliably stacking high-density mixed SKUs, reducing downstream transportation costs.

This solution alleviates the burden of repetitive, injury-prone motions for workers, enabling them to transition into higher-value roles as Robot Operators, focusing on assisting robotic operations when needed.

Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics, says:“Logistics companies are under continuous pressure to deliver items faster and for lower cost, which puts a lot of strain on operations to maintain reliability while rapidly adapting for the future.

“AmbiStack can easily be configured to automate the repetitive motions involved in a wide variety of stacking and palletizing applications, driving greater accuracy and efficiency, while future-proofing warehouse operations.”

Unlike traditional automation, which is often expensive and inflexible, AmbiStack is a configurable system that can stack to a large number of outputs across multiple use cases, such as building inbound pallets from floor-loaded trucks, assembling outbound pallets for retail distribution, or even stacking walled containers for parcel transport.

AmbiStack's unique form factor, refined from years of perfecting gantry technology in commercial operations, allows the robot to stack in various container types, including those with tall side walls, or directly on the floor, seamlessly adapting to existing facilities.

AmbiStack features advanced AI technology which allows the system to stack items without prior knowledge of size, position, or appearance.

Powered by an AI vision system based on foundation models and built on knowledge from over 200k operational hours of high-fidelity focused data, AmbiStack analyzes, tracks, and picks each item while performing quality control checks.

Its AI planning system, built on simulation-to-reality technology, eliminates the need for tedious real world data collection, allowing rapid deployment into production.

AmbiStack uses reinforcement learning to reason about the most efficient stacking of unfamiliar items, adapting to real-world conditions on-the-fly to maximize pallet and container utilization.

Other features of AmbiStack include:



Multi-container stacking : Ability to stack items in various containers including on pallets, the floor, or even walled containers.

Adaptive stacking : Ability to optimize stacking configurations based on product shape, size, and weight for maximum efficiency.

Workflow flexibility : Well-suited for both single-SKU and mixed-SKU cases inducted into the machine in any orientation.

Multi-pick-and-place capabilities : Able to pick and place multiple cases simultaneously, improving throughput.

Many outputs : Can handle a large number of pallets per machine. Seamless integration : Integrates seamlessly with existing operations and Warehouse Execution Systems.

Jeff Mahler, co-founder and CTO of Ambi Robotics, says:“AmbiStack represents an evolution of our AI-powered robotic innovations, building on our technology in physical AI to add stacking as a fundamental new robot skill in AmbiOS.

“We've initiated the AI flywheel for stacking with Sim2Real reinforcement learning, and performance will only improve as robots collect data from production environments.

“As proven by our AmbiSort A-Series technology, which has improved over 55 percent since launching, AmbiStack will continue to outperform performance benchmarks and provide round-the-clock reliability – delivering strong ROI for our customers.”

With customer demand for warehouse automation surging due to labor shortages and rising ecommerce sales, AmbiStack is positioned as a transformative solution. Customers can start with one application and scale to others, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive logistics landscape.

AmbiStack pre-sales have been“strong”, says the company, and first deployments to select customers will begin mid-year and continue throughout the fall. By early 2026, the company's manufacturing capability will be able to fulfill growing demand from queued customers.