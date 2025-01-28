Egypt Showcases Human Rights Progress At UN Review, Cites Reforms, National Strategy, And Socio-Economic Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt outlined significant progress in its human rights record during a Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, presenting legislative reforms, institutional initiatives, and socio-economic development efforts aimed at fostering civil, political, and cultural rights.

Leading the Egyptian delegation, Foreign Badr Abdel Aty, also Chair of the Permanent Supreme Committee for Human Rights, stressed the country's ongoing commitment to international human rights mechanisms. Abdel Aty highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue and mutual respect in balancing global standards with Egypt's societal norms and values.

“Advancing human rights is a constitutional obligation and a commitment to the Egyptian people, driven by strong political will,” Abdel Aty said, citing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's leadership in guiding comprehensive reforms despite regional crises.







Key Reforms and Achievements

Among the major milestones presented was the lifting of the state of emergency in 2021, signaling a shift toward greater civil liberties. The activation of the Presidential Pardon Committee, tasked with reviewing cases of detainees, was highlighted as a cornerstone of national reconciliation efforts.

The delegation also noted the adoption of Egypt's first National Human Rights Strategy, which incorporates measures to enhance freedom of expression, combat discrimination, and promote gender equality. Legislative reforms, such as the draft Criminal Procedure Law and amendments to laws governing NGOs, were identified as steps to modernize Egypt's legal framework.

Additionally, the government highlighted its closure of the long-standing foreign funding case, which had drawn criticism from international human rights groups.

Socio-Economic Progress

In parallel with legislative measures, Egypt emphasized its investment in socio-economic rights through national projects and initiatives aimed at improving living standards. These include the“Decent Life” project, a flagship program targeting rural development and poverty alleviation, and the“Takaful and Karama” program, which provides financial support to vulnerable families.

Efforts to bolster healthcare, education, and infrastructure were also emphasized as integral to the broader goal of achieving inclusive development.

Focus on Vulnerable Groups

The delegation underscored its commitment to protecting the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. Recent initiatives include enhanced legal protections against gender-based violence, expanded support for persons with disabilities, and national campaigns to address child labor and child marriage.

Abdel Aty also highlighted progress in promoting religious freedoms and renewing religious discourse to combat extremism and foster tolerance.







Interactive Dialogue

The session included an interactive dialogue with member states, where Egyptian officials, including Minister of Social Solidarity Dr. Maya Morsy and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mahmoud Fawzy, outlined the implementation of recommendations from the previous UPR cycle in 2019.

National councils and representatives from the Ministries of Justice and Labor detailed Egypt's efforts in areas such as labor rights, combating human trafficking, and supporting marginalized communities.

Egypt has participated in every UPR session since the mechanism's establishment, reaffirming its commitment to engagement with international human rights platforms. Tuesday's session reflected its efforts to balance domestic priorities with international obligations.