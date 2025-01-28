Minister Of Health Explores Enhanced Cooperation With GE Healthcare

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of and Population, met with Elie Chaillot, President and CEO of General Electric Healthcare, during the Arab Health in Dubai to strengthen collaboration aimed at advancing Egypt's health sector.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the prestigious Arab Health Expo from 27 to 29 January, served as a for presenting new medical technologies and exploring potential strategic partnerships to enhance global healthcare quality. The event is known for bringing together top healthcare leaders to discuss innovative solutions and future developments in the sector.

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships

During the discussion, Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the importance of strong cooperation between the public and private sectors to improve healthcare quality. He pointed out that such collaborations are crucial for ensuring medical services reach a wide population, contributing to the health and well-being of citizens across Egypt.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's official spokesperson, highlighted the Deputy Prime Minister's endorsement of GE Healthcare's plan to manufacture“sonar” devices in Egypt. This initiative aligns with Egypt's broader efforts to localize the medical device industry, fulfill local market needs, and eventually expand production for export. The collaboration is seen as a vital step toward achieving the Ministry's vision of delivering comprehensive healthcare services.

Localizing Key Medical Components

The meeting also covered plans for localizing the production of radioactive dyes in Egypt, a significant move toward self-sufficiency in medical imaging. These dyes are essential for procedures such as MRI and X-ray scans. By enhancing local manufacturing capacity, Egypt aims to reduce healthcare costs and bolster its pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that discussions included how GE's innovations could support national health initiatives, particularly in areas like early cancer detection, heart disease treatment, and improvements in radiology services. The potential for enhancing diagnostic infrastructure to ensure more accurate and rapid diagnoses was also explored.

New Initiatives for Disease Screening

The two sides further discussed the integration of safety protocols for imaging dyes, including how to manage allergies and side effects. A proposed national initiative for screening using imaging dye-enhanced imaging was also examined. This initiative would focus on detecting cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and nervous system disorders. As part of this collaboration, GE Healthcare has committed to supplying the Ministry with one million vials of imaging dye, valued at $10m.

The meeting also addressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing the analysis of imaging results, with a focus on improving radiology services. Both parties discussed research and development efforts to advance radiological services, aiming to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.

Training and Digital Transformation

In addition, the meeting explored plans for training healthcare workers to effectively use GE Healthcare's advanced medical technologies. These programs would aim to improve the skills of medical personnel, ensuring that they are equipped to handle the latest diagnostic tools. The importance of digital transformation in the health sector, including the expansion of remote medical and diagnostic services, was also discussed.

As part of ongoing efforts to improve healthcare access, the meeting touched on the launch of mobile health units equipped with cutting-edge GE technologies. These units will provide comprehensive medical examinations to detect cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, significantly enhancing community health services.

Finally, both sides explored additional ways to support healthcare systems and strengthen medical sector infrastructure, ensuring that Egypt's health services are equipped to meet the needs of its growing population.