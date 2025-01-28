Egypt's Women's Council Supports Government's Opposition To Palestinian Displacement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's National Council for Women, headed by Judge Aml Ammar, has expressed firm backing for the government's stance against any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza and settle them in Sinai. In a statement released on Monday, the Council reiterated its full support for all actions taken by the Egyptian to ensure the protection of national security and regional stability, particularly in light of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The statement stressed that the proposed forced displacement of Palestinians not only jeopardizes the future of the Palestinian people but also represents an attempt to erase the Palestinian cause, which the Council firmly believes is central to the broader Arab world.“This is not just a Palestinian issue; it is an Arab cause, one that touches the very heart of our collective identity and the future of the region,” the statement declared. It emphasized that Egypt's national security and the protection of Sinai are non-negotiable, underlining that the government will not tolerate any actions that threaten the country's sovereignty or the stability of the region.

The Council's statement condemned the proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinian families from their homeland, describing it as a violation of international law and a grave infringement on human rights. According to the Council, such actions amount to war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment, making it clear that they are unacceptable on any grounds. The statement further highlighted that this forced displacement undermines decades of international efforts to achieve peace in the region and would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.

In addition, the National Council for Women emphasized the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of Palestinian women, whose ongoing efforts in the face of extreme adversity continue to inspire the world. The Council expressed profound admiration for the contributions of Palestinian women, noting that their determination and courage are a cornerstone of their community's survival and dignity. The statement strongly rejected any attempts to remove these women from their land, a land that has been drenched in the blood of their families for generations.

The National Council for Women also reaffirmed its long-standing position on the Palestinian issue, reiterating that the only viable resolution is the two-state solution. The statement made it clear that the Council categorically rejects any attempts to resolve the Palestinian conflict at the expense of neighboring countries, particularly Egypt, which has historically played a central role in efforts to mediate peace in the region.

The Council concluded by reaffirming Egypt's unwavering commitment to the protection of its national security, the preservation of the integrity of Sinai, and the defense of Palestinian rights.“Egypt's national security is a red line that cannot and will not be crossed,” the statement read. The National Council for Women reiterated its dedication to supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, grounded in respect for international law and the rights of all peoples.