Al-Sisi Discusses Strengthening Cooperation With Concentrix

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Christopher Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix, a global leader in outsourcing, business services, and call centers, on Tuesday to discuss expanding cooperation between the company and Egypt. The meeting was attended by Amr Talaat, of Communications and Information Technology; Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of the Information Development Agency (ITIDA); and Amr Sobhi, Chairperson of Concentrix Egypt.

During the discussion, Concentrix's plans to expand its operations in Egypt were reviewed. The company intends to increase its workforce across existing branches in various Egyptian governorates, creating new job opportunities in the outsourcing sector. Additionally, there are plans to establish new branches nationwide, aligning with Egypt's broader goals of developing its communications sector and positioning the country as a global hub for digital services.

The talks also focused on increasing Egypt's outsourcing services exports by attracting foreign companies to open specialized centers in the country. These centers would employ Egyptian specialists to provide digital services to clients abroad, further boosting Egypt's role in the global outsourcing market.

Mohamed El-Shenawy, the spokesperson for the Presidency, noted that President Al-Sisi praised the rapid expansion of Concentrix in Egypt, highlighting how the company's growth reflects the government's efforts to enhance the communications and information technology infrastructure. Al-Sisi reiterated the importance of ongoing training and qualification programs designed to enhance the skills of young Egyptians in the digital sector, preparing them for roles in companies like Concentrix. These efforts are part of the broader“Digital Egypt” strategy, which aims to improve service delivery and increase the competitiveness of the outsourcing industry.

Caldwell expressed his appreciation for the progress Egypt has made in its digital transformation and its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for international companies. Since establishing its presence in Egypt in 2009, Concentrix has grown from employing 150 specialists to 20,000 today, making it home to the largest outsourcing center in Africa and the Middle East. Caldwell announced plans to further expand the workforce, aiming to increase the number of specialists to 35,000 by 2028.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the strategic importance of Egypt's technological infrastructure and the availability of skilled digital talent, which make the country an attractive destination for global outsourcing companies. The meeting underscored the mutual benefits of continued collaboration in advancing Egypt's digital economy.