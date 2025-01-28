Queen Rania Teacher Academy Achieves International CPD Accreditation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) has received official accreditation from the CPD Standards Office, an independent, international accreditation organization, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of excellence in education.In addition to providing accreditation for three of QRTA's flagship professional development programs, the CPD Standards Office also recognized the Academy as a service provider, making it the first educational training center in the region to receive this world-recognized accreditation, said a QRTA statement on Tuesday.The CPD Standards Office, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most respected accreditation bodies globally for Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Known for its rigorous evaluation process, it ensures that training providers and their programs meet the highest standards of quality and impact.Among the accredited programs is the Advanced Instructional Leadership Professional Diploma, which is designed to equip school leaders with advanced leadership skills and strategies to foster innovation, improve instructional quality, and create a culture of excellence within their schools.Additionally, the Professional Development for Kindergarten Teachers (Ta'seeso) program focuses on early childhood education, empowering kindergarten teachers with the knowledge and tools to create engaging and effective learning environments that support young learners' holistic development.The third accredited program, Teacher Education Induction, prepares educators to transition into the role of teacher-educators, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and practices required to effectively empower teachers to grow into skilled, confident, and resilient educators.Osama Obeidat, CEO of QRTA, commented, "Receiving CPD accreditation is not just a recognition of the quality of our programs it's a validation of their impact on educators and the educational ecosystem as a whole. It signifies that participants in these programs are engaging with content that is globally recognized and aligned with best practices. We take pride in being able to support educators in their professional growth, empowering them to inspire meaningful change in their schools and communities."This accreditation underscores QRTA's commitment to delivering internationally recognized, high-quality professional development opportunities that empower educators to lead transformative change in education. It also further establishes QRTA as a leading force in teacher training and professional development in the Arab World.By securing this accreditation, QRTA strengthens its position as a trusted partner for educators and institutions seeking professional development that meets the most rigorous international benchmarks. It also signals the Academy's continued dedication to advancing the teaching profession with innovative programs that inspire, empower, and elevate educators to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving educational landscape.