Prime Minister Visits Development, Agricultural, Tourism Sites In Ajloun

Ajloun, January 28 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan visited several sites in Ajloun on Tuesday, including development, agricultural, tourism, and youth facilities, as part of ongoing field tours across the Kingdom.Hassan's tour included visits to the North Ajloun Villages Association, Ajloun Vocational Training Institute, Advanced Company for Ready-Made Garments, Mar Elias Church, Ajloun Cable Car Station, Ajloun Comprehensive Health Center and Ajloun Youth Centre.During his visit to the North Ajloun Villages Association in Sakhra District, Hassan praised the association's efforts in food processing, storage and marketing of agricultural products, noting its positive impact on job creation, particularly for women.He emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the initiatives and outlined plans to enhance the association's capabilities, including providing additional equipment to improve packaging and exporting products, especially to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.At the Ajloun Vocational Training Institute, Hassan met with 250 trainees, praising the institute's efforts in equipping younger people with valuable skills for the labour market.He discussed transport challenges facing trainees and outlined plans to expand training programmes to include high-demand professions, such as hybrid and electric car maintenance.Hassan visited the Advanced Technology Company in Arjan District, which employs around 300 women, most of whom hold university degrees. He was briefed on the company's plans to expand, including adding a new production line and creating additional job opportunities.The Prime Minister highlighted the company's success in boosting production efficiency and contribution to local development.Hassan visited the religious tourist site of Mar Elias Church, emphasising the importance of restoring and maintaining religious sites to enrich the tourist experience.He visited the Ajloun Cable Car Station, which attracted nearly 365,000 visitors in 2024 and discussed plans to enhance its operational readiness ahead of the upcoming tourist season.He visited the Ajloun Comprehensive Health Centre and ordered the establishment of a new building to improve access and services for residents.He concluded his visit with a meeting at the Ajloun Youth Centre, where he emphasised the importance of developing youth programmes in collaboration with younger people and improving the computer labs to equip them with modern technologies.