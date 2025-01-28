Amir, Oman Sultan Hold Official Session Of Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the sisterly Oman, held an official session of talks at Al Alam Palace in the Omani capital, Muscat, Tuesday.



At the beginning of the session, the Sultan welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate of Oman. Sultan Haitham also expressed his aspiration to consolidate and enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries at all levels.



For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his great pleasure to visit the sisterly Sultanate of Oman. His Highness also referred to the historical and solid fraternal relations that unite the two countries, embodying their joint cooperation in various fields. His Highness stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to strengthen these relations and push them to broader horizons.



During the session, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the means to develop and advance them were discussed, especially in the fields of economy, investment, education, research and development, and the importance of enhancing the use of investment and trade opportunities in a way that consolidates the strong relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples and achieves their common interests.



The session was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Youth and Sports, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Emir.



The Omani side was attended by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sayyid Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, and a number of senior officials.



On this occasion, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq hosted a dinner in honour of His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation.



His Highness the Amir and the Sultan exchanged commemorative gifts on this occasion.

