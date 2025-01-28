AEG Germany Reaches Sustainability Milestones

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 28, 2025 /3BL/ - AEG Germany, operator of the Uber Arena, Uber Eats Hall and Uber Platz in Berlin and the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, has reached another milestone in its commitment to sustainability. AEG Germany's arenas are the first in Germany to receive Greener Arena certification.

Sustainability and social responsibility have been firmly anchored in the DNA of AEG Germany since the arenas were built. Independent projects have been initiated at each location and innovative processes have been implemented to promote environmental friendliness and social commitment. With the cross-site sustainability strategy that has now been developed, AEG Germany has taken another important step towards making a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

The strategy was developed in collaboration with the renowned agency PHAT Consulting, which specializes in sustainability management. The aim is to create a systematic and transparent approach for sustainability work that unites all arenas and promotes measurable progress.

A central component of this approach is the first cross-site transparency report, which is published at the same time as the Greener Arena certification is obtained. This report documents in detail the successes to date and provides an insight into the future goals of AEG Germany's sustainability strategy.

"We are proud to be the first operator in Germany to receive Greener Arena certification for our venues. This is proof of the commitment of our entire team and our partners to setting and driving forward sustainable standards," says Jan Kienappel, COO & CFO AEG Germany.

With this initiative, AEG Germany is not only confirming its status as an industry pioneer, but also setting new standards for sustainable entertainment in Germany and Europe. The vision: to combine sustainability and live entertainment and thus set an inspiring example for the entire industry.

The Greener Arena Improvers certification was achieved following a rigorous assessment process by not-for-profit sustainability specialists A Greener Future (AGF). The assessment involves detailed analysis of areas of sustainability such as transport, energy and power, waste, water usage, local environment, CO2 and food and beverages and involves an onsite visit by qualified AGF assessors.

Including the German venues, six AEG festivals and venues across Europe underwent the A Greener Future process in 2024. The O2 in London reassessed its certification with the status A GrenerArena, achieving Commended status. American Express Presents BST Hyde Park was awarded Greener Festival Highly Commended Certification, while All Points East was awarded Greener Festival Commended Certification.