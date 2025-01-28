Governor Calls For AYUSH's Support To Fight Against TB, Sickle Cell Anaemia In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Tuesday that Madhya Pradesh has become a leading state in efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) and sickle cell anaemia.

The Governor added that the achievements of programmes signify the accelerated pace of their implementation.

He emphasised that these successes serve as inspiration to set new records with enthusiasm.

Governor Patel made this statement reviewing the efforts of the state regarding the sickle cell and TB elimination campaigns, as well as the implementation of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act at his office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The Governor held a review meeting in the presence of State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who also heads the state's AYUSH department.

During a discussion with the Ministers and senior officials, Governor Patel emphasised the importance of integrating modern and traditional medical systems in the fight against sickle cell and TB.

"The Governor called for the involvement of the AYUSH department in treatment and urged parallel studies on the effectiveness of Ayurveda and homeopathy. He stressed creating public awareness about affordable medicines available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras and ensuring their availability for patients and carriers along with screening," according to the statement issued from the health department.

The Governor further emphasised the importance of empowering tribal communities by guiding them on the rights granted to Gram Sabhas under the PESA Act.

Earlier, in July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission from Madhya Pradesh.

The National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM), which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has listed sickle cell disease as one of the 10 problems in India's tribal health with Madhya Pradesh having the highest prevalence.

An estimated 9,61,492 people are reported to be Sickle Cell carriers, while 67,861 are infected with Sickle Cell anaemia in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the ICMR report, there is a high incidence of Sickle Cell Anemia in six tribes spread across 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The tribes -- Pradhan, Panika, Barela, Bhilala, Jharia, and Mehra -- are mostly affected with Sickle Cell Anemia.

Fifteen districts - Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur -- are with a high index of Sickle Cell Anemia, according to ICMR report.