RSAC Unveils Expanded Vision And Grows Leadership Team To Serve The Cybersecurity Community Year Round

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For over three decades, RSAC has united a vibrant community of cybersecurity professionals through its flagship event RSACTM Conference. The strength of this community lies in its ability to bring together varied perspectives, foster collaboration, and drive impactful solutions to shared challenges. In the coming months, the rapidly expanding RSAC team will provide the cybersecurity community with opportunities to learn from each other and hone their skills, join conversations that matter, and find like-minded peers. By harnessing the community's collective intelligence and expertise, RSAC will further shape and define the legacy for future generations of cybersecurity professionals while paving the way for a safer society.

Introducing the Expanded RSACTM

"We've always used the 'C' in RSAC to represent conference, but it's come to mean so much more. It's the content that we share, the connections that we make, and most importantly it's the community that we serve," said Dr. Hugh Thompson , Executive Chairman, RSAC. "We've been working with the cybersecurity community for the past 18 months to co-design a platform that can be a home for all cybersecurity professionals under the banner of RSACTM. We've been growing our team, and over the coming months we look forward to introducing a global platform built by and for the cybersecurity community, driving learning, collaboration, professional growth, and collective progress towards a safer society." Thompson has served as the RSAC Conference Program Committee Chair since 2008 and moved into his current role as RSAC Executive Chairman in 2023.

RSAC has significantly grown as an organization. In the past 18 months the company has added Darren Shou as Chief Strategy Officer and Jason Sauvie as Chief Financial Officer. Shou joined RSAC after serving as CTO at Gen Digital (Norton LifeLock) while Sauvie was CFO at Medable.

Petros Efstathopoulos has been appointed Vice President of Research & Development leading RSAC's new engineering team, research labs, and innovation initiatives, bringing along expertise from his time at Intel, Symantec, and Gen Digital. Rounding out the new leadership team additions, Rebecca Gordon joined as Senior Vice President of Operations after spending time as a leader in customer success at a series of startups.

Strengthening the existing leadership team, several key leadership updates were announced with Linda Gray Martin promoted to Senior Vice President of RSAC and Chief of Staff of the company, Michelle Adams-Dixon elevated to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications, and Britta Glade appointed Senior Vice President of Content & Communities. Additionally, Cecilia Marinier is now Vice President of Innovation & Scholars.

Looking Ahead to RSACTM 2025 Conference

RSACTM Conference, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, will remain as the flagship event held annually in San Francisco under the new RSAC brand umbrella. RSACTM Conference is coming off a successful 2024 event that saw more than 41,000 attendees from over 130 countries come together to take part in 425 sessions, 33 keynote presentations, and engage with more than 600 exhibiting companies while discussing the latest trends and threats in cybersecurity on a global scale. RSACTM 2025 Conference will take place April 28 - May 1, 2025, in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

