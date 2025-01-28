Carl Wayne Meekins: Creating A Ripple Effect With New Song 'Pebble'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Plays it Forward” with Guitar Giveaways

- Carl Wayne Meekins

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- and songwriter Carl Wayne Meekins just released “Pebble” a song that emphasizes the impact one can have in the world, through simple acts of kindness. Produced by Jeremy Johnson, Meekins says, that the words to the song seemed to write themselves:“The lyrics came to me fast; and the message here is really about the simple joy of giving and where that path can take you.”

The release of the new music coincided with a trip for Meekins back to his hometown and the surrounding community of Chesapeake, Virginia. He and his wife moved from there to Nashville twenty-two years ago for him to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter. While he's had a lot of celebrated milestones with music and other career ventures in the music city capital, CW credits Chesapeake for,“... my optimistic outlook on life and a lot of my core values, which have inspired my work. I look forward to going back home and visiting family and friends, who inspired me.”

On his trip, Meekins donated a guitar to the Virginia Beach Chapter of Guitars 4 Vets, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. Chapter Coordinator Jake Stith says,“We appreciate the guitar given to us by Carl Wayne. So much of what this organization is able to do for Veterans dealing with the lingering effects of service-related trauma, is made through gracious donations."

Over the past couple of years, Meekins has given away over 65 guitars, in combination with appearances at music festivals, racetracks and rodeos, where he's also performed the National Anthem. The giveaways are part of his“Play it Forward” campaign. He explains,“Someone gifted me a guitar early on in my life when I couldn't afford one, and it changed my world forever. Now I can give back.”

Meekins wanted to give away a good, solid beginner's acoustic guitar for recipients to be proud of and to be able to learn on. So, he teamed up with Nashville Guitar Works, saying,“I trust those guys, and I appreciate their dedication in creating quality instruments. I feel good about gifting others with their guitars.”

Meekins also has a good feeling about the influence that “Pebble” could have on listeners:“I hope someone hears the song and it resonates. Maybe they'll go help someone. God gives us all talents and gifts. Pay it forward. We should share what we're given and expect nothing in return! Give unconditionally with no strings attached.”

For more information, visit: carlwaynemeekins

Carl Wayne Meekins

Press Team

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.