Inventhelp Inventor Develops Customizable Computer Keyboard For Gamers (TRO-1257)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to reconfigure the keys on a keyboard for easier access while gaming," said an inventor, from Edmonton, AB, Canada, "so I invented the ROVING BOARD. My design eliminates the need to contort the hands and fingers in order to reach the keys in the conventional manner."
The invention provides an innovative computer keyboard for video gaming enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to rearrange the keys for easier access while gaming. It also ensures the keys maintain their alphabetical and command functions. As a result, it could enhance comfort and performance. The invention features a customizable and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype and technical drawings are available.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1257, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
