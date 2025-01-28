K Project AI To Launch Secure, Mobile AI Coach And Persona With Dr. Joe Carr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Project, a divisional brand of Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI) ("Company") and a provider of frontier mobile AI solutions, announces a partnership with renowned sports psychologist Dr. Joe Carr . Together, they expect to launch the first secure, mobile AI Coach seamlessly linked to its human counterpart, offering a revolutionary approach to professional development and performance enhancement.

Dr. Carr is a highly regarded expert in team chemistry and culture building, bringing in over 30 years of experience working with professional and collegiate athletes. He co-created the NBA's Rookie Transition Program and has coached numerous standout athletes, including LeBron James, Allen Iverson , and Carmelo Anthony .

Through the K Project's mobile app , users will gain access to a personalized AI persona based on Dr. Carr's expertise, which learns and evolves alongside the user. This virtual coach provides guidance on various psychology topics, including team dynamics, leadership, and mental toughness. The app will also feature a secure messaging system, enabling users to communicate directly with Dr. Carr.

"I am excited to partner with The K Project to make my expertise available to a global audience," said Dr. Carr. "This app has the potential to help professionals at all levels in any geography reach their full potential."

The K Project's Mobile AI Coach and Persona mobile app is expected to be released during the first half of 2025.

"Advanced and secure AI personas are redefining how personalities, businesses, and individuals interact with technology, delivering uniquely tailored intelligence with verified training, deeply trained localized models, and specialized expertise. At the K Project, we go beyond simple chatbots, creating digital personas that serve as trusted extensions of ourselves, seamlessly bridging human creativity and machine precision for both enterprise and personal applications. Our mission is to bring truly intelligent AI to every company and every individual's pocket-making cutting-edge technology accessible, adaptable, and transformative for all, states, Anthony Denkinger, K Project.”

About Dr. Joe Carr :

Dr. Joe Carr is a renowned sports psychologist and performance coach widely recognized for his team chemistry and culture-building expertise. With a proven track record of helping elite athletes maximize their potential, Dr. Carr has also authored multiple publications on sports psychology and leadership, establishing himself as a thought leader in the field - .

About The K Project :

The K Project is a divisional brand of Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI). It provides frontier mobile AI solutions committed to developing innovative products that securely empower people to achieve their goals. By combining advanced AI technology with human expertise, The K Project aims to revolutionize how individuals engage with AI across various fields - .

About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc . (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI):

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), with a strong focus on innovation and practical applications of AI, continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The Company's K Project Division provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specializing in advanced language processing and real-time translation technologies. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8) (loot8.io) focuses on innovation in the rapidly evolving world of AI, digital assets, and blockchain technology while redefining content management. The Company's dedicated and experienced Management team seeks to find unique and cutting-edge technologies in the AI sector. The Corporate YouTube Video: . Websites: Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) - ; K-Project - & LOOT8, Inc. .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company's filings disclosed at These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

