Jason Ruedy Says Merchants Fed Up With Credit Card Processing Fees Switch To Dual Pricing Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emerge Merchant Services

Jason Ruedy

Jason Ruedy Says Merchants Are Increasingly Choosing a Dual Pricing Plan as They Express Frustration Over Processing Fees, According To Jason Ruedy

- Jason RuedyDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Ruedy , President, CEO of Emerge Merchant Services says with the cost of running a business at an all-time high, merchants are feeling the pinch more than ever. From expensive fees to higher minimum wages, electric and gas bills, rent, insurance, and product costs, it seems like every aspect of business is becoming increasingly expensive. And credit card processing is no exception.According to Jason Ruedy, a professional in the industry, merchants are fed up with the high fees associated with credit card processing. As a result, more and more businesses are turning to the dual pricing plan, which eliminates 100% of processing fees.The dual pricing plan, also known as the cash discount program , allows merchants to pass on the cost of credit card processing to the customer. This means that customers who pay with cash will not be charged any additional fees, while those who choose to pay with a credit card will see a small surcharge added to their total. This shift in payment processing has been gaining popularity among merchants, with many citing significant savings on their monthly processing fees.Ruedy explains that the dual pricing plan is a win-win for both merchants and customers. Merchants are able to save on processing fees, which can add up to thousands of dollars per year, while customers have the option to avoid the surcharge by paying with cash. This shift in payment processing is not only beneficial for businesses, but it also promotes the use of cash, which can help reduce the amount of credit card debt for consumers.As the cost of running a business continues to rise, merchants are looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing the quality of their products or services. The dual pricing plan offers a solution that benefits both businesses and customers. With more and more merchants making the switch, it's clear that this trend is here to stay.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

JASON RUEDY

THE HOME LOAN ARRANGER

+1 303-862-4742

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.