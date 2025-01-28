Blueberry Pediatrics Welcomes Mike Waters, Former COO Of Teladoc, To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mountain View, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueberry Pediatrics, the leading provider of 24/7 virtual care, today announced the appointment of Mike Waters, former Chief Operating Officer of Teladoc, to its Board of Directors.

A seasoned leader in digital health, Mike Waters brings decades of experience in scaling healthcare operations and driving innovation in patient care. His addition to the board reflects Blueberry's commitment to expanding its impact and reimagining how families access pediatric care.

"As Blueberry grows, it's crucial to have experienced leadership that understands the challenges and opportunities in scaling impactful healthcare solutions," said Harrison Gordon, CEO of Blueberry Pediatrics. "Mike's deep expertise in digital health and his hands-on approach to solving problems will help us deliver even greater value to families and healthcare partners."

In addition to serving hundreds of thousands of children nationwide, Blueberry has begun partnering with leading payers like Centene and Aetna to improve health outcomes for Medicaid members. By bringing on an industry veteran like Mike, Blueberry aims to accelerate its mission of providing trusted, accessible pediatric care at scale.

Mike Waters shared his excitement about joining the board, saying, "Blueberry Pediatrics' mission is so aligned with how I have spent my entire career, working to improve access to high quality affordable care by taking care closer to where patients live, work, and play. I am thrilled to join the board and contribute to this mission as we work to expand access to care for children across the country. "

Harrison added: "This is a pivotal time for Blueberry as we grow both our self-pay offerings and our partnerships with payers. Mike's insights into scaling operations and fostering collaboration will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goals."

Blueberry Pediatrics remains committed to innovation, trusted care, and making healthcare more accessible for families. With Mike's guidance, the company is poised to deliver even greater impact for its members and partners.

