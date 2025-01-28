Whirlpool Brand To Tackle Real-Life Family Challenges At KBIS 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Whirlpool will unveil its latest innovations that help simplify everyday tasks and streamline day-to-day responsibilities

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Whirlpool brand this year at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Show (KBIS) as it demonstrates how real-life family challenges inspire the design and behind its appliances through creative installations and interactive exhibits. This year's booth will also unveil its latest innovations, including fresh laundry technology, smart cooking with almost effortless cleaning and helpful storage solutions.

"Whirlpool appliances aren't just made to help care for families every day, they're made by people who care for their families every single day," said Brianne Lemmen, Kitchen Brand Manager at Whirlpool. "Our goal in 2025 and beyond is to create products that help keep families on track, whatever life throws their way, and our booth at KBIS will showcase just that."

The Whirlpool brand space in the Whirlpool Corporation booth (#W1801) will invite visitors to experience how the brand improves life at home for its customers, with interactive displays including:

The Hallway of Mishaps

From burnt breakfast-for-dinners to forgotten sweaters stinking up the washer, life at home drives how Whirlpool ® engineers shape appliances. In the Hallway of Mishaps, guests enter a larger-than-life installation of museum-style exhibits showcasing everyday mishaps. Guests can interact with the displays and hear from engineers explaining the pain points that resulted in innovative appliance solutions.

A Gallery of Care

Following the Hall of Mishaps, guests will then enter an open gallery where they can interact with engineer-led videos to guide them through the newest in its appliance lineup and demonstrate the features that improve life at home. Whirlpool brand's latest innovations to be spotlighted at KBIS 2025 include:



Whirlpool ® Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR ® Washer with the FreshFlowTM Vent System : This extra large capacity front load washer has a trio of freshness features with the FreshFlowTM Vent System. It is the first fan-powered system with antimicrobial protection designed to help keep clothes and the washer fresh.

Whirlpool ® Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR ® Gas Dryer with Steam Capabilities: Release wrinkles without rewashing using the Steam Refresh Cycle in this front load gas dryer. It has smart features like AI sensors that automatically adjust dry time, and remote control with the Whirlpool® App.1

Whirlpool ® 30-inch Smart Electric Smart Range: Get the ultimate in Air Cooking Technology and bring fresh options to family dinner with this 30-inch, High Speed Preheat 5.3 cu. ft. electric range. Clean with just water, not harsh cleaners, with WipeCleanTM coating, the easiest-to-clean electric cooktop coating.2 Whirlpool® 36-inch Wide Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator: This refrigerator has purposefully designed spaces for the items you use most.

For more information about the brand's presence at KBIS and events at the show, visit: WhirlpoolPro/KBIS2025 . For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool®, KitchenAid®, Maytag®, Consul®, Brastemp®, Amana®, Bauknecht®, JennAir®, Indesit® and InSinkErator®. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.

1 Features subject to change. WiFi & App Required. Details & privacy info at whirlpool/connect . Appliance must be set to remote enable.

2 When compared with cooktop with the same heating technology and similar wattages.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

