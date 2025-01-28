INTERCULTURAL Art Exhibition Is Digitally Archived In A Time Capsule For The NASA Lunar Codex Polaris Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intercultural poster features 16 conceptual contemporary fine art photography portraits.

A mission to encapsulate humanity in an archive of works from 40,000 Artists, Musicians, Writers, Performers and Filmmakers in a time capsule on the moon.

- Sheinina Lolita Raj

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The NASA affiliate program Lunar Codex founded by Sam Peralta has welcomed the INTERCULTURAL art exhibition aboard the Polaris. A mission to encapsulate humanity through a digital archive of works from 40,000 Artists, Musicians, Writers, Performers and Filmmakers preserved in a time capsule on the moon. Talent that spans from around the world collectively contribute to the 250,000 works of art. With seven successful missions since 2022, the highly anticipated Polaris mission will launch 11/ 2025.

INTERCULTURAL, a conceptual contemporary fine art photography self-portrait series features Artist Sheinina Lolita Raj adorned in authentic traditional finery of twenty-five nations. INTERCULTURAL serves a purpose of enlightenment of cultural ideologies and the self-realization that we are one diverse human race.

Having exhibited in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, Malaysia and Fiji. What's next? For Raj,“the moon!” The digitization of the INTERCULTURAL Artist Talk with Shana Nys Dambrot, the Artist Introduction video and the Sound Art collaboration by Grammy Awarded Nelly Furtado will be immortalized in what Peralta calls,“a message in a bottle for future humans.”

“It was a pinch myself moment when INTERCULTURAL was welcomed aboard the Lunar Codex Polaris mission. I sincerely hope the preservation of INTERCULTURAL in the time capsule and the placement on the moon serves humanity for all eternity.”

Here on Earth, Raj, a Certified Teaching Artist published the INTERCULTURAL Diversity, Equity and Inclusion curriculum guidebook for professional and youth development. Hard and soft cover editions are available for order at .

Complete the website Contact form to inquire about artwork, DEI Learning and Developing live virtual programming and Guest Speaker engagements.



Artist Introduction

