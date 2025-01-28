3D Printed Jewelry Market Forecast To Reach $3.3 Billion By 2030, At 20.6% CAGR - Growing Popularity Of Personalized Gifts Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Jewelry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for 3D Printed Jewelry was valued at US$1.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the 3D printed jewelry market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for personalized and customizable jewelry designs among consumers. The increasing affordability of 3D printing technology and materials is encouraging small-scale jewelers and startups to enter the market, fostering competition and innovation. The shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices is also a significant driver, as 3D printing reduces material wastage and energy consumption.

Additionally, the adoption of digital manufacturing techniques by established jewelry brands is accelerating the market's expansion, allowing them to cater to evolving consumer preferences efficiently. The growing influence of e-commerce and virtual reality (VR)-based shopping experiences is further propelling the demand for 3D printed jewelry, as these technologies enable customers to explore and customize designs in real-time. Together, these factors are creating a dynamic and rapidly evolving market that is reshaping the future of the jewelry industry.

Scope of the Study

The report analyzes the 3D Printed Jewelry market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments

Product Type (3D Printed Ring, 3D Printed Necklace, 3D Printed Earring, 3D Printed Bracelet, Other Product Types); Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel).

Geographic Regions/Countries

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3D Printed Ring segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.9%. The 3D Printed Necklace segment is also set to grow at 25.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $284.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $515.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this 3D Printed Jewelry market report include:



3D Systems, Inc.

BOLTENSTERN GmbH

Cloud Factory OU

Diana Law Printed Accessories

Formlabs, Inc.

IamRapid

Imaginarium

Jewelcast Ltd.

Materialise N.V. MIRAKIN

