Bybit Web3 Launches Telegram Mini Wallet To Simplify Wallet Creation For Web2 Users

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit , today announced the launch of its Telegram Mini Wallet , a significant step towards bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. This innovative feature empowers users to seamlessly create and manage their Bybit Wallets directly within the popular Telegram messaging app, eliminating the need for separate app downloads and streamlining their Web3 journey. This integration reflects Bybit's strategic commitment to simplifying access to blockchain technology for a broader audience, particularly Telegram's active user base.

Key Features and Benefits of the Bybit Telegram Mini Wallet:



Simplified Onboarding : Allows users to create a Bybit Wallet easily within the Telegram interface.

Integrated Asset Management : Enables depositing, withdrawing, and managing crypto assets directly within Telegram.

Improved User Experience : Offers opportunities to participate in campaigns, engage with the Bybit ecosystem, and explore Web3 within Telegram. Enhanced Accessibility : Aims to break down the barriers to entry for Web2 users and support broader blockchain adoption.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Telegram Mini Wallet - it's a big step in our mission to bridge CeDeFi and become the gateway to everything on-chain," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3. "By making wallet creation and management simpler, we're opening the door for more people to experience the amazing possibilities of Web3. It's all about making blockchain technology easy and accessible for everyone."

Exploring New Possibilities: Bybit Telegram Mini Wallet and FarmX Campaign

The launch of the Telegram Mini Wallet aligns with the latest edition of FarmX , Bybit SpaceS' flagship token farming initiative. This campaign features a prize pool exceeding $100,000, and an expanded selection of token rewards, including $PinEye, $FLOCK, and $USDT (via Tanssi).

Over 20,000 users have already won USDT in previous FarmX campaigns, with more than 5,000 joining within 24 hours during a first-come, first-served event. One user earned around 50 USDT, demonstrating the potential rewards available. The upcoming campaign provides an expanded scope, featuring 50,000 slots available for users to claim potential rewards.

The Telegram Mini Wallet addresses a common industry challenge: for many beginners, getting started with DeFi can be confusing, especially when it comes to choosing and setting up a Web3 wallet. By leveraging Telegram, a trusted platform familiar to millions, the Bybit Mini Telegram Wallet simplifies the process by allowing users to create and manage their Web3 wallet directly within the app. This seamless integration provides an easy and secure way for users to explore decentralized finance, offering a smoother introduction to owning and managing digital assets.

Users can seamlessly connect via the Telegram Mini Wallet or their Bybit Wallet, streamlining their participation in FarmX. Moreover, holding or staking $TON unlocks exclusive perks, such as boosted rewards in the TON Pool, further enhancing the earning potential.

Bybit's Telegram Mini Wallet and FarmX campaign exemplifies its innovative approach to integrating social engagement with blockchain technology, empowering users with intuitive tools and generous rewards.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 60 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3 .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

