Rise And Rebuild LA Launches“Fire Relief” Events To Support Domestic Workers

Everyone is invited to events scheduled for February 5 (virtual) & February 8 (in-person), which aim to provide critical support for those impacted by wildfires

- Ruth Kennison, co-founder of Rise and Rebuild LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As wildfires and economic disruptions devastate Los Angeles, domestic workers-housekeepers, gardeners, childcare providers-face unprecedented challenges. Rise and Rebuild LA is addressing this urgent need with two impactful“Fire Relief” events, with the inaugural event supporting One Voice, a grassroots organization providing critical relief.

For tens of thousands of workers already living paycheck to paycheck, the wildfires have deepened instability. Latino workers, who hold over 35,000 jobs now at risk, bear a disproportionate burden despite making up only 23% of residents in evacuation zones. These workers are essential to rebuilding local economies, yet they lack protections like unemployment benefits and remote work options.

“Our domestic workers are the heart of Los Angeles, and now they're among the hardest hit,” said Ruth Kennison, co-founder of Rise and Rebuild LA.“These events are about neighbors stepping up for neighbors, providing hope and tangible support.”

Join Us:

- Virtual Event: February 5, 2025, 5:00 PM PST on Zoom. Inspiring community stories, and expert guest appearances, insights from One Voice, and opportunities to give back. RSVP here .

- In-Person Event: February 8, 2025, 1:00pm-4:00pm at Cloverfield Restaurant. A heartfelt afternoon of community and action, including social emotional games for kids with Ariser Center. Register here .

Making an Impact

Proceeds will benefit One Voice, a nonprofit with a 40-year legacy of helping Los Angeles families. Their new Fire Relief Fund offers critical financial assistance-rent, food, and essentials-to workers displaced by the fires.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so this tragedy is personal. It's important to me and so many others that Angelenos come together at this moment,” said Devora Rogers, Rise and Rebuild co-founder and event organizer.“Together, we can restore lives and strengthen our community,” said Rogers.

Be Part of the Solution

Join Rise and Rebuild LA in making a difference. Visit for event details and ways to help.

About Rise and Rebuild LA

Rise and Rebuild LA is an all-volunteer coalition dedicated to aiding Angelenos affected by the recent natural disasters. By supporting grassroots efforts like One Voice, we deliver direct, meaningful relief to those in need. Our mission is to provide information and support to those impacted and help to rebuild LA while inspiring others to lead their own community initiatives.

About One Voice

Founded in 1983, One Voice's mission is to provide goods, services and opportunities to the underprivileged, including everything from crisis intervention to long-term programming that lifts families out of poverty, while providing avenues for the rest of the community to become involved in helping families in need. The organization's fire relief fund focuses on helping families and service workers affected by the recent fires, providing financial assistance for essential needs.

