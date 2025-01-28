Bihar: Case Filed Against Kharge Over Maha Kumbh Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) A prominent lawyer from Muzaffarpur district court, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, has filed a complaint against national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks about the Maha Kumbh.

The complaint, lodged in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, accuses Kharge of deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The complaint pertains to a statement made by Kharge during a public event in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow city, which Ojha claims was intended to insult Sanatan Dharma and offend devotees of Ganga Maiya (Ganga River) and the Kumbh Mela.

“He has hurt the sentiments of Hindus who revere the sacred Ganga and participate in the Kumbh. His statement was made publicly to gain political attention and benefits for his party,” Ojha said.

Ojha further urged the court to take legal action against Kharge, alleging that his comment was a deliberate attempt to provoke and demean Hindu religious practices.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 3.

The remarks have sparked strong reactions from Hindu groups and individuals who view the Kumbh as a deeply revered spiritual tradition.

Kharge during the Mhow rally, questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganga could remove poverty or solve issues like hunger, unemployment, and education.

Kharge said,“Does taking a dip in the Ganga River remove poverty? Do the people get food? Children are dying of hunger and are not going to school. The labourers are not getting wages. On the other hand, there is competition among BJP leaders to take a dip in the Ganga River. They are spending thousands of rupees to take a plunge in competitions. Such people will not do any good to the country.”