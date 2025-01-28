AAP 'Betrayed' Trust Of Delhiites, Says Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that the party has deceived the people of Delhi over the past decade.

"Despite being the nation's capital, Delhi remains trapped in neglect, like 'darkness under the lamp'. The people of Delhi are yearning for change and will hold the AAP accountable in the upcoming by for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a resounding majority," said CM Sharma.

Addressing public rallies in support of BJP candidates Gajendra Daral and Kulwant Rana from the Mundka and Rithala Assembly constituencies, CM Sharma accused both the AAP and Congress of misleading voters with false promises and propaganda during election seasons.

Speaking at the Mundka rally, Chief Minister Sharma alleged that the AAP, which rose to power on an anti-corruption platform, has been consumed by the very corruption it vowed to fight.

Highlighting various scams, he termed Rs 1,300 crore classroom construction scam, Rs 300 crore fake laboratory test scam, and Rs 2,800 crore liquor scam.

"Their so-called honest leaders, including the Chief Minister himself, have been embroiled in corruption cases. While claiming simplicity, they built themselves glass palaces with public funds," said CM Sharma.

He criticised the AAP government for Delhi's deteriorating infrastructure, citing issues such as severe pollution, broken roads, inadequate sewer systems, traffic congestion, and water shortages.

CM Sharma questioned AAP's track record of fulfilling promises, claiming most of their manifesto commitments remain unfulfilled.

In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the successful BJP governments in neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, which have brought visible development.

He also pointed out that his 13-month-old government in Rajasthan has already delivered on more than half of its manifesto pledges.

At the rally in Rithala, Chief Minister Sharma remarked on the visible enthusiasm among Delhiites for political change.

"The people of Delhi are ready to break free from the deceit of AAP," he declared, adding that the party's web of lies is now unraveling, with several of its leaders either in jail or out on bail.

CM Sharma listed numerous alleged scams by AAP, including Rs 28,400 crore Jal Board scam, Rs 5,400 crore ration distribution scam, Rs 4,500 crore DTC bus purchase scam, Rs 500 crore panic button scam, Rs 100 crore Waqf Board property scam.

Citing BJP's vision for Delhi's development, the Chief Minister reaffirmed BJP's commitment to transforming Delhi, outlining welfare measures for various sections of society.

Proposed benefits include Life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh for gig workers and textile workers, toolkit incentives for textile and construction workers, and loan schemes up to Rs 3 lakh for construction workers, among others.

Urging voters to support BJP candidate Kulwant Rana in Rithala, CM Sharma appealed to the public to vote for the lotus symbol on February 5, promising an honest and hardworking government.

The rallies witnessed a large turnout, including BJP officials and enthusiastic supporters.