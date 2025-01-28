Public Transport In Gurugram To Be Strengthened With Metro Expansion: District Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 28 (IANS) The public system in Gurugram will be strengthened with new projects of Metro expansion, new bus stand, road and other projects, a top official said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said while giving information about the development projects being implemented in the district regarding connectivity and roads are going to start on the ground this year.

While addressing a press on Tuesday, he added that the tender for construction of an elevated road at Manesar bus stand and flyover at Bilaspur Chowk on the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway will be opened.

Similarly, Jail Road is to be widened from Sohna Expressway, for which necessary approval is being taken from the Forest Department; its construction work will be started soon.

While giving information about the project to connect the Old City with the Metro, Kumar said that the work of appointing a General Consultant is in the final stage.

Later, tenders will be floated along with which, whatever issues the concerned departments have regarding the route alignment of the Metro. They are being resolved with mutual coordination, the DC said.

Informing about the progress of road construction and its widening from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, he added that the estimate of shifting the utility on the said route has been sought by the National Highways Authority of India for which mutual coordination is being made among all the concerned departments.

The DC further said that the construction activities of the city's new bus stand to be built on Dwarka Expressway and the work of transferring 15 acres of land to the State Transport Department by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is in the final stage.

After this, the construction process will be speeded up, Kumar added.

"Gurugram is a Millennium City as well as a medical city. In such a situation, serious efforts are being made by the government on the ground to make better health services available to the citizens of Gurugram through cheap and easy means," he said.

He added that the construction work of the medical college being jointly constructed by Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Gurugram this year is also going on uninterrupted.

As much as 65 per cent of the construction work of the medical college has been completed and the rest of the work will be completed by August this year, he said.

Along with this, the pre-construction process of the civil hospital is going on simultaneously, Kumar added.

He said that tenders have been invited by the Central Public Works Department for this, which will be opened in the middle of next month.

The DC added that this year is also going to be important in Gurugram from the point of view of education and spirituality.

He said that the construction work of the grand temple of Mata Sheetla Devi in ​​Gurugram is about 70 per cent complete.

"This new temple which is included in the major religious places of north India, will be opened for devotees in October. At the same time, the work of one of the four new academic blocks in the new campus of Gurugram University has been completed. The work of the remaining three will also be completed sequentially in March, June, and November," he added.

The DC, referring to the world's largest jungle safari to be built on the Aravalli mountain, said that this entire project will strengthen the ecosystem and give new impetus to the efforts of tourism development in the district.

He said that the project will also promote the Aravalli Conservation Campaign.

The work of making design and detailed project report by the Forest Department is going on regarding the project, he added.

Kumar, while giving information about the efforts being made to deal with the waterlogging situation in the city in the upcoming monsoon in a press conference, said that in this regard, necessary arrangements are being made by GMDA and MCG by holding continuous meetings in which work has been completed on the major identified points.

At the same time, work is going on at some other identified points for complete resolution of the problem, he added.