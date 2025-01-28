K2 Services Achieves Additional Microsoft Partner Designations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New certifications empower clients with expanded capabilities within Microsoft environments

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Services, a leading provider of managed IT services for the industry, is proud to announce the achievement of two new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations: Infrastructure/Azure and Modern Work.

These certifications were earned through a combination of training, advanced certifications attained by the team and the successful management of a growing number of clients utilizing Microsoft solutions. With these designations, K2 Services further enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions within Microsoft environments, providing clients with even greater productivity and support.

“These new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations reflect our deep expertise in managing and optimizing Microsoft environments,” states Corey Dean, executive vice president, technology services, at K2 Services.“They reassure our clients and prospects that our team is equipped with the skills and knowledge to meet their evolving needs. Additionally, we're excited to announce that we're actively pursuing the Microsoft Security Solutions Partner designation, which we expect to achieve within the next two months.”

These achievements underscore K2 Services' commitment to helping clients transition to hybrid work environments, streamline operations and leverage the full potential of Microsoft 365 tools to boost productivity and efficiency.

For more information about K2 Services and its range of IT solutions, visit k2services.com .

About K2 Services

K2 Services, LLC , a leading technology-enabled services provider, specializes in managed IT services, unified support and enterprise technology platforms for the legal industry. Our comprehensive portfolio provides an inclusive enterprise IT function to allow our clients to focus on core business initiatives. Our targeted offerings address specific areas of need including IT hosting and consulting services, 24/7 help desk, network and security operational center support and enterprise application platforms.

We simplify a complex technology ecosystem to help drive user experiences and adoption rates and optimize workflow efficiencies. Our dedicated experts, along with our strategic alliances with leading cloud, software and hardware partners, enable us to deliver unparalleled value and support to our clients.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for K2 Services

...