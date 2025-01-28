Pakistan Bans Disinformation With 3-Year Jail Term, Sparking Journalist Protests

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan has passed legislation criminalizing disinformation, with penalties of up to three years in jail, sparking protests from journalists who see it as a move to suppress dissent.

The new law targets those who“intentionally disseminate” false or fake information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest, raising concerns about potential misuse.

The bill was rushed through the National Assembly and approved by the Senate with little warning, prompting journalists to stage walkouts and protests in cities like Islamabad and Karachi.

Journalists and activists have criticized the government's growing control over both mainstream and social media, accusing it of silencing criticism and dissenting voices.

Analysts link the law to the government's struggle with legitimacy after last February's elections, which faced rigging allegations, and the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose supporters have been severely targeted.

Critics, including PTI senator Syed Shibli Faraz, have labeled the law“highly undemocratic,” warning it could be used to politically victimize opponents and suppress free speech.

The legislation introduces strict regulations for social media platforms, requiring them to register with a regulatory body and comply with government oversight, or face potential bans.

Civil rights groups and journalists argue that the law undermines press freedom, with Pakistan already ranking low on global press freedom indexes. Many see it as an attempt to consolidate power and control the public narrative under the guise of combating misinformation.

The new law raises critical questions about the balance between combating disinformation and preserving fundamental rights, as critics worry it will disproportionately target dissent rather than addressing genuine issues of misinformation. This move risks further eroding press freedom and exacerbating the already challenging environment for journalists and activists in Pakistan.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the government must engage with journalists, civil rights groups, and digital rights activists to create balanced legislation that combats fake news without stifling freedom of expression or political dissent.

