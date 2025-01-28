The Askdrben Podcast By Dr. Ben Johnson, MD., Founder Of Osmosis, Expands To Cover Wider Skincare Topics In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmosis is excited to announce the revamp of the "AskDrBen" Podcast, hosted by the renowned Dr. Ben Johnson, MD., a pioneer in holistic skincare and the founder of Osmosis. Revamped in 2025, the podcast now explores a broader array of skincare topics, providing listeners with an enriched and comprehensive resource for expert advice, cutting-edge science, and practical solutions for achieving healthy, radiant skin.



Since its debut in 2020, "AskDrBen" has become a trusted source for listeners seeking clarity and guidance in their skincare journey. The 2025 revamp introduces expanded content that delves deeper into trending beauty topics, holistic approaches, and the latest innovations in the industry-all while continuing to answer real questions from listeners.



What's New in 2025?

The revamped "AskDrBen" Podcast now includes:



- A Broader Topic Range: From anti-aging innovations to addressing niche skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, rosacea, and sensitive skin.

- Insights into Beauty Trends: A closer look at emerging products, treatments, and skincare technologies.

- Holistic Health Connections: Exploring how diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors impact skin health.

- Expanded Listener Q&A: More in-depth responses to questions from the skincare community.



“Over the years, we've seen a growing interest in understanding skincare at a deeper level,” said Dr. Ben Johnson, MD., founder of Osmosis. The revamped 'AskDrBen' podcast is designed to meet that demand, offering listeners a comprehensive platform where science, practicality, and holistic beauty intersect.



Tune In for Skincare Expertise

The "AskDrBen" Podcast is your go-to resource for trustworthy skincare advice and actionable tips. Whether you're a skincare novice or a beauty aficionado, the podcast offers something for everyone.



Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts: to stay updated with the latest episodes and insights.



About Dr. Ben Johnson, MD.

Dr. Ben Johnson is a globally recognized leader in holistic skincare and the founder of Osmosis. With a mission to revolutionize beauty by addressing root causes rather than surface-level symptoms, Dr. Ben combines cutting-edge science with a holistic philosophy. His patented skincare formulations and industry expertise have earned him a loyal following and a reputation as a trusted voice in the beauty world.

