(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German and Danish leaders, Olaf Scholz and Mette Frederiksen, discussed in Berlin assistance to Ukraine and countering hybrid threats posed by Russia.

Both top officials spoke with journalists following the meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, our position remains unwavering: we will support Ukraine in defending its and freedom 'for as long as it takes'. We agree with our partners in Washington: this war must end, but it must not be a dictated peace. must realize that he is sending his into a senseless battle. That's because Ukraine will survive as a sovereign, unified nation on the path to the European Union," the German chancellor said.

He stressed that the inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law. Russia violated this principle with its attack on Ukraine and thus“axed the peaceful order in Europe”.

“The principle of inviolability must apply to everyone. A few days ago, I made this clear again. Borders cannot be moved by force,“to whom it may concern,” Scholz added, without specifying the addressee. However, he reiterated this a few days ago, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on his intentions to take control of Greenland.

The Chancellor also noted that in Berlin, he and his Danish counterpart are continuing the conversation that started at the NATO Baltic Sea Summit two weeks ago in Helsinki. There, the threat posed by Russia to the security of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea was considered“very specifically”.

Sсholz recalled that most recently, new reports had been received that another underwater cable had been damaged.

"This indicates a threat from the Russian shadow fleet. With NATO's Operation Baltic Sentry, we will improve the protection of the Baltic Sea and critical infrastructure on the seabed," he said, stressing the need to strengthen NATO's European backbone and further increase defense spending.

Frederiksen, in turn, focused on Russia's hybrid attacks across Europe, in the Baltic Sea, the war of aggression against Ukraine on the European continent, as well as cooperation between Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Europe must do more, Danish PM believes, adding that Europe needs to become stronger, more determined, capable of defending itself and promoting European interests. Europe must determine the future of the continent and t take more responsibility for its own security and strengthening its defense industry, she stressed, adding that Europe must increase support for Ukraine, counter the influence of China and Russia, and invest in tech, economy and security development.

It should be recalled that Germany is the nation that provides Ukraine with the largest volume of assistance in Europe, including military aid. The total amount of delivered and pledged military assistance has reached EUR 28 billion. At the same time, Denmark has already transferred 21 military assistance packages to Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets. Also, Denmark invests in the Ukrainian defense industry.

