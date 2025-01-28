In Delhi's Kalkaji, Amit Shah Targets CM Atishi, Kejriwal Over ‘Politics Of Lies’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Tuesday called the Delhi of AAP-da and Arvind Kejriwal a dispensation of lies, deceit and hollow promises and dared the former Chief Minister to give proof of 'poison' in Yamuna water being released for the city by Haryana.

He also hit out at leaders – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge – for disrespecting Sanatan Dharam.“Mocking people, including me, taking a dip in Maha Kumbh will not help the sinking Congress,” he said.

Addressing a massive rally in the Kalkaji constituency after a roadshow, HM Shah lashed out at Kejriwal for spreading lies about Haryana mixing poison in Yamuna water coming to Delhi and spreading rumours that the new BJP government in the city will stop welfare schemes.

“I am assuring you that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee that no welfare scheme will be stopped by the BJP government,” Shah said, slamming the AAP leaders for blaming Covid-19 for their failure to deliver on their poll promises.

Raising the issue of AAP's claim on 'poison' in Yamuna water, Shah said this is the latest lie being spread by Kejriwal.“I want to ask residents of Kalkaji if anyone is getting poisoned water in their taps. When we inquired from Delhi Jal Board, its officials said that Kejriwal is lying,” he said.

Throwing three challenges at Kejriwal over the contaminated water issue, HM Shah said he should give proof if Haryana has poisoned Yamuna water, he should name the poison that has been added to the river water and he should show the order which he claims resulted in stoppage of river water supply to Delhi.

“This politics of spreading lies marks a new low,” he said, asking Kalkaji residents to question AAP candidate from the seat and Chief Minister Atishi about the proof of the alleged mixing of poison in Yamuna water.

Seeking votes for BJP's candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, HM Shah hit out at Kejriwal for not keeping his promises.

“After Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign, he had said that he would not float a political party but he formed a party within three months; he had claimed that he would never take support from the Congress but he formed an alliance government with the Congress; he had said he would not use a government vehicle or a bungalow but he used both.”

He said Kejriwal built the Rs 51-crore Sheesh Mahal, laced with 16 TVs and Italian marble.

“Kejriwal accuses Covid-19 for its failure to fulfil its poll promises but the same pandemic did not stop him from building Sheesh Mahal and drafting a dubious liquor policy,” said HM Shah.

“The money spent on Sheesh Mahal is public money which could have been used to build schools and add hospital beds,” he said, challenging Kejriwal to take a dip in polluted Yamuna and blamed the former CM for a number of scams, including the Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam, over the past 10 years.

He also highlighted the AAP government's failure to clean air, add new hospital beds and supply clean water 24X7.

The Home Minister said he was feeling blessed to be in Kalkaji, the holy land blessed by Mata Kalka whose Kalkaji temple is close by.

HM Shah's public meetings on Tuesday are setting the tone for PM Modi's rally in North East Delhi's Ghonda seat on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Minister took part in roadshows, flanked by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and touched Amar Colony Gurudwara under Kasturba Nagar Assembly, Govindpuri in Kalkaji Assembly and Meethapur Chowk in Badarpur Assembly, said a BJP leader.

Voting for picking a new 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5. The result will be declared on February 8.