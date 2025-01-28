Parineeti Chopra Sings Praises For Husband Raghav Chadha Ahead Of Delhi Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra expressed her pride for husband Raghav Chadha on social media, praising his initiative to address the issue of overpriced food at airports.

Ahead of in Delhi, Chopra commended him for launching the #UdaanYatriCafe, which promises cheaper food and drinks for travellers. Parineeti expressed her admiration, calling him a true leader for bringing about real change. On Tuesday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a of her politician husband, Raghav, where he is heard delivering a powerful speech at the Parliament.

In the clip, the AAP MP Raghav highlighted the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports in Parliament and called for 'corrective measures' to make air travel more affordable.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote,“So so proud of you, my @raghavchadha88, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! Proud of you, my Ragaii!.”

On January 27, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha led a vibrant roadshow in the Rohini Assembly constituency on to rally support for AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal.

Meanwhile, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress in her earlier post, spoke about feeling exhausted after working late in the night. She shared a couple of her of pictures and videos from her night shoot in Mumbai of her upcoming project.

The actress shared a photograph of the set and wrote:”Night shoot no. 34567894 In a daze and exhausted.” She also dropped a picture of the costume and said that she is tired.“Crazy hectic or crazy tired? Both,” mentioned the actress.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently filming the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew still kept under wraps.

Alongside this, the actress is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller "Sanki," where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time.

In addition, Parineeti is set to star in "Shiddat 2," directed by Karan Sharma. The sequel features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in key roles.