Iris® Powered By Generali Launches Personal Web Defense

Iris' protection now extends to users' household devices and includes a suite of web browsing, password, and family protection services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and protection platform, today announced the launch of Personal Web Defense, a secure downloadable application with comprehensive device protection features for Iris partners to offer their customers in varying combinations. Personal Web Defense represents a dramatic expansion to the digital security options in Iris' identity and cyber protection platform, now encompassing a VPN, antivirus, browsing and banking protection, parental controls, and a password manager. Iris partner Legal Resources has already integrated select Personal Web Defense features into their identity protection offering.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the launch, "We're making it easier than ever for our clients' customers to take further control of their digital security through our platform. Personal Web Defense is a powerful new addition to our identity and cyber protection solutions, designed to safeguard users and their families while browsing the web, banking, shopping, and so much more. Iris is proud to meet the need for innovative tools that bring peace of mind to households everywhere, while also providing our partners an easy way to differentiate themselves from their competition in a world where cybersecurity is paramount."

Personal Web Defense is the latest product to be offered by Iris, designed to be "plug-and-play" for virtually any business or brand. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile, Personal Web Defense ensures seamless protection with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge, and is compatible with browser and password functions on iOS and Android. Iris partners can provide Personal Web Defense via an OnWatch® portal, or API/SDK integration, making it a versatile consumer cybersecurity option for businesses to offer.

Browsing and data protection features now available via Personal Web Defense include:



a VPN to keep customers' web traffic private,

Password Vault to keep account access secure and organized, and

Household Data Protection, which includes:



Antivirus Scanning and Firewall to block intrusions and ransomware,



Secure Browsing and Banking to avoid phishing or malware sites, and Parental Controls to set healthy guardrails for children.

Iris has included these features so businesses can provide comprehensive protection for users, covering every mobile or desktop device, both at home and on the go from every potential angle of attack. For more information on Personal Web Defense, please visit: .

About Iris ® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit .

