Mahakumbh 2025: Youtuber Claims To Find 'Sangam' Contaminated With Human Waste Netizens Say 'Disgusting'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Astrologer and YouTuber Nidhi Chaudhary, seeking a similar spiritual experience, visited the Kumbh Mela but ended up having a disturbing encounter.

She took to social to describe her shock and disgust after allegedly finding the Sangam contaminated with human excreta. Expressing her disbelief, she condemned the idea of people defiling such a holy place during one of the most sacred days.

world's largest religious gathering, especially one that's being held after 144 years due to rare celestial alignments, is often considered a deeply meaningful and life-changing experience.

Netizens react

A netizen replied,“I didn't recognize you with clothes 👀 and this kind of video isn't needed! Ye shaklen bana bana ke koi change nahi aayeg! You should have gotten a bucket and shovel to pick up all the shit! That would be making a statement! Right now you just seem like a c grade wannabe actress.”

“We can't even speak truth cause the truth hurts their so called religion which is still living in era without basic civic sense & toilets. Worst part is, things have reached to the point that even after they can see the harsh reality, they ll troll you instead for exposing it,” a user replied.

"I don't understand why people are mocking her. She just revealed reality. We get offended too easily, in every faith cleanliness is close to God. Cleanliness should be another aspect of our faith. God has always instructed us to be clean and to keep our surroundings neat and tidy," another user noted.