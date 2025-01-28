State Pantomime Theater Presents New Play

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater has premiered the play "Clay" based on the play by Parviz Seyidli, dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The director of the play was Honored Artist Bahruz Vagifoglu, who also played the main role. The for the production was written by composer Aflatun Abdullayev, and the set design was prepared by artist Khayyam Samadov.

The costumes created by Aygun Makhmudova and choreographic solutions developed by Elnur Ismailov gave a special atmosphere to the play. Under the artistic direction of People's Artist Bakhtiyar Khany-Zade, the team created a unique theatrical work.

Founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, the State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theatre has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

In 2023, the State Pantomime Theater successfully performed at the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

At the festival, the theatre team performed the play "Mangurt", based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".

The Azerbaijani theatre team received a special award from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.