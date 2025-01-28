Golden Prepares For 11Th Annual Ullrgrass Festival This Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrated in Parfet Park, the festival offers heated tents for performances, ensuring attendees can enjoy the lively atmosphere regardless of the unpredictable Colorado weather. UllrGrass has been named one of the Top Ten Outdoor Festivals in Colorado by Westword and remains a must-do for locals and winter enthusiasts.

A Weekend Full of Festivities

The UllrGrass lineup features a vibrant mix of bluegrass, newgrass, funk, and jamband artists, including Todd Sheaffer, Great American Taxi, Chris Thompson and Coral Creek, and many more. The music kicks off Friday afternoon and continues through the weekend, filling the mountain air with infectious melodies

On Saturday from 12–4 PM, beer lovers can indulge in the UllrGrass Beer Festival, sampling brews and ciders from over 30 Colorado breweries while enjoying live performances. The festivities don't stop there-Sunday is Family Day, complete with an UllrEgg Hunt, baby goats, children's crafts, and family-friendly entertainment.

Costume contests, food trucks, and performances by local artisans round out the event, creating a lively Viking-inspired celebration that is quintessentially Colorado.

A Festival with Heart

The brainchild of Golden residents Chris and Susannah Thompson, UllrGrass has grown into a winter staple thanks to the collaboration of over 100 volunteers and 50+ local businesses. Proceeds from the festival benefit two important causes:



A Precious Child, a nonprofit supporting disadvantaged children and families. The Coral Creek Kids Music Project, which brings music education to Colorado elementary students.

"The support from the Golden community is what makes this festival possible," says Susannah Thompson, co-founder of UllrGrass. "We are humbled every year by the teamwork and dedication that go into making this event so special."

Uniquely Colorado

"UllrGrass isn't just another event, it's a true Colorado experience. Where else would a community come together for an outdoor festival in the heart of winter to dance to bluegrass in the snow?" says Chris Thompson, co-founder of UllrGrass and member of Coral Creek.

Tickets and Information

UllrGrass runs Friday, January 31, from 3:45 PM to 10 pm, Saturday, February 1, from 11 AM to 10 pm, and Sunday, February 2, from 11 AM to 4:30 PM in Parfet Park. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased onsite or at .

Don your Viking horns, grab your friends, and head to Golden for a festival that celebrates the heart of winter like no other!

Media Contact: Chris Thompson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 720-331-3064

