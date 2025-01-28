MDA Launches 75Th Anniversary Campaign And Premieres New PSA To Shine A Light On Rare Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating 75 Years of Progress, Legacy, Impact, and Momentum Leading up to Rare Day on February 28

New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) proudly announces the launch of its 75th anniversary campaign, marking a legacy of progress in research, care, and advocacy for people living with any of over 300 rare neuromuscular diseases, leading up to Rare Disease Day on February 28, 2025. The campaign kicks off with the debut of a powerful new public service announcement (PSA) , “Legacy. Impact. Momentum.” -a tribute to the MDA community and the progress made possible by researchers, clinicians, volunteers, donors and partners, advocates, and families over the past seven decades.

View, download, and distribute the PSA (:15, :30, :60 second versions) here . Learn more about the history of MDA at MDA75.org . Donations to the mission may be made directly at .

“Our 75th anniversary marks a bold tribute to the strength, determination, and achievements of the MDA community,” said Governor Brad Henry, Chairman of the Board of Directors, MDA .“For 75 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has driven breakthroughs that once seemed out of reach, delivering hope and progress to families affected by neuromuscular diseases. This milestone is a powerful reminder of how far we've come-and an even greater call to action. With innovation, collaboration, and a focus on care, I have no doubt the next 75 years will take us closer to a world without neuromuscular disease.”

The PSA, airing nationally, represents how MDA galvanizes a global community united in the fight against rare diseases. Narrated with a dynamic script, it highlights MDA's role in advancing groundbreaking research, supporting specialized care through the MDA Care Center Network, and generating advocacy for access for people living with disabilities.

Rare Disease Day: A Call to Action

Rare Disease Day, observed annually on February 28, helps Americans understand the challenges faced by people living with one of over 7,000 to 10,000 rare diseases and inspires action to support the more than 30 million people affected. The MDA campaign aligns with this global movement, highlighting the delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options, and barriers to care that stand in the way of people living longer, stronger, more independent lives. MDA invites supporters to take action throughout the month of February and sign up to advocate for community priorities at .

In addition, MDA's public policy priorities will be discussed Wednesday, February 5, at 7-8pm ET on the MDA Advocacy Institute: 2025 Advocacy Agenda. This webinar will detail MDA's legislative and grassroots advocacy plans for the year. Registration is free here .

75 Years of Impact: Legacy, Impact, Momentum

"Since 1950, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has led the charge in rare disease research, driving groundbreaking treatments and transforming how we understand neuromuscular diseases. Over 75 years, our work has changed the trajectory for countless children and adults, proving what's possible with determination and innovation. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we honor the progress we've made while building momentum for the future," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA . "Our mission is clear: to break barriers, fund pioneering research, and empower families with the resources they need to thrive. Together, we will accelerate progress and continue transforming lives for generations to come."

This milestone underscores MDA's legacy as a pioneering force in medical research and its future as a catalyst for change in the lives of people living with neuromuscular diseases.

“This year, as we celebrate MDA's 75th anniversary, we are proud to highlight the remarkable strength and perseverance of the families who inspire our mission,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA .“The 'Legacy. Impact. Momentum.' campaign showcases the progress we've achieved and the determination driving our vision for the future. Through this campaign and PSA, we are driving action for rare diseases, uniting communities to push boundaries and work toward a world where neuromuscular diseases are no longer life-defining.”

Press inquiries contact: ... .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association's 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors-who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy , building on the impact we've made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders.

Attachment

Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches 75th Anniversary Campaign

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association ...