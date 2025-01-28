Condor Launches Another Premium Project

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Homegrown luxury residential property developer Condor Developers unveiled its fifth project – Condor Links 18- an AED 300 million premium golf course facing residential project in Dubai Sports City.

Condor Golf Links 18 will come up on a plot area of 47,000 square feet with a host of diverse amenities for premium residential living, and will offer a total of 250 residential units for investors and end-users.

“At Condor, we believe in value creation that enhances lifestyle, as well as returns for our investors, and Condor Golf Links 18 is in line with this goal of ours as premium developers. The property being in Dubai Sports City – a well-developed community closer to key landmarks of the city with excellent, ready infrastructure and elite facilities – is in itself a major bonus for investors,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.

He said Condor's focus on creating premium residential spaces also complements Dubai's vision to reinforce the positioning of the Emirate as a premium destination for global investors under The Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. The project will have a range of 18 amenities for luxury lifestyle living, including a Sky Retreat, two Infinity pools, a rooftop Yoga deck, outdoor cinema, indoor gymnasium, sun and float lounges, jacuzzi, picnic areas, BBQ stations and open cabanas, among others. The property will also have a viewing deck, outdoor fitness box, sauna and steam rooms. The construction of Condor Golf Links 18 is at a rapid pace with 50 per cent of the project complete, and the handover is targeted in the first quarter of 2026. The project also comes with an attractive payment plan. Each floor of the property will have nine studios, seven one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. In total, there will be 126 studios, 98 one-beds and 28 two-beds. Studios will have an average area of 385-450 sq. ft, one-beds in the range of 650-1,100 sq. ft and two-beds between 1,100-1,450 sq. ft with prices in the range of AED 700k to AED 1.6 million. "Condor Golf Link 18 adds to our portfolio of projects which have been well received in the market with great enthusiasm for the quality of the build, exclusive amenities, and our commitment in delivering projects on time. We will continue to develop new iconic residential properties across Dubai as part of our strategic growth outlook with an investment outlay of AED 2.5 billion by 2027," Sivaprasad said. Condor which has a successful track record of over four decades in realty investments in Dubai and international markets as well as in construction and development, including high-end super-luxury residential projects, will also unveil its new projects in Dubai Islands and Al Majan later this year. Condor's residential projects which have received overwhelming response from investors include Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Condor Castle and Condor Concept 7 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina.