Sky Quarry Unveils National Rollout Plan For Modular Extraction Facilities

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company"), an integrated solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, has unveiled plans for a national rollout of modular facilities designed to expand the reach and scalability of the Company's proprietary and platform, demonstrating its commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and long-term growth.

With downstream operations established at its Nevada refinery and midstream operations at its extraction facility in Utah expected to be fully operational in 2025, the Company is finalizing its plan to expand its upstream capabilities through the deployment of its Asphalt Shingle Recycling (ASR) units. Engineered for scalability and cost efficiency, these units will collect and process waste asphalt shingles, while producing sellable byproducts, such as sand and granules, for local and regional markets, expanding the Company's market reach.

The placement of the ASR units will be chosen based on three critical logistical criteria:

Proximity to densely populated areas to minimize transportation costs, thereby reducing the environmental impact,Placement in regions with high tipping fees to maximize economic returns, andAccessibility to rail lines to streamline raw and processed material transport.

The plan features two modular designs: Resource Processing Units and Resource Extraction Units. The Resource Processing Units will process waste shingle material by reducing its size, extracting sand and granules, and compressing the remaining limestone powder and bitumen into briquettes for shipment to Utah for final extraction. This process decreases the asphalt waste material's volume by 40%, lowering transportation costs. These units are 80% complete and will target the West Coast and Southwest, with costs estimated to be between $500,000 and $1.5 million per unit, depending on capacity.

The Resource Extraction units will have oil extraction capabilities for local use by refineries or asphalt plants, ideal for areas where shipping shingles to Utah is not feasible. Currently in the design phase, these units are being developed to target the East Coast, Florida, Texas, and the Midwest. Each extraction facility, costing an estimated $12 million to build, is expected to recover its initial capital cost within 24 to 36 months after it is fully operational through revenues and profits generated from tipping fees and the sale of recovered materials at each facility.

In response to tightening landfill disposal mandates and increasing state requirements for construction and demolition waste diversion, Sky Quarry believes that its modular units position the Company as one of the few viable solutions for managing this material. This could potentially allow for higher waste management fees, and the Company believes that evolving regulations will further support this growth. To meet the disposal mandates and increased diversion demand, a limited number of exclusive modular partnership opportunities will be made available for qualified candidates on a first-come basis. Please direct inquiries to: ...

“We believe Sky Quarry's modular ASR facilities will offer significant economic, environmental, and community benefits,” said David Sealock, CEO and Chairman of Sky Quarry.“By enabling partnerships with local businesses and asphalt shingle manufacturers, these facilities will create a closed-loop system that promotes sustainability, reduces waste, and minimizes reliance on virgin materials and transportation costs. Additionally, the sale of recovered materials such as sand, granules, and bitumen have the potential to stimulate regional economic growth while creating meaningful job opportunities.”

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements." All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Form 1-A offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

