ASAP Semiconductor Proudly Announces Its Status As An Approved Supplier For GE Vernova

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASAP Semiconductor, a California-based distributor of aerospace, aviation, defense, electronic, and industrial parts, revealed today its status as an approved supplier for GE Vernova with hardware fulfillment currently being provided to the Ireland branch. This approval marks the beginning of a strengthened partnership between the two companies, with ASAP Semiconductor attesting that it will move forward with a steadfast commitment in supporting GE's operational requirements with its range of custom-procurement, distribution, logistics, and project management solutions.

GE Vernova is an energy equipment manufacturing and services company that was established in 2024, formed through the merger and spin-off of GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Digital. GE Vernova's primary divisions include power, wind, electrification systems, and electrification software, with its stated mission objective being to create a sustainable electric power system that tackles climate change emissions. The company is also regarded for its wind and gas turbines, attesting that such technology currently accounts for around 25% of global electricity generation. As GE Vernova carries out operations and pursues its goals of energy innovation, its vetted suppliers will serve the important role of reliably supplying necessary goods and services.

First established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor has emerged as a reputable distributor and custom-procurement solutions provider that operates within aerospace, civil aviation, defense, IT hardware, industrial, and electronic verticals. One of ASAP Semiconductor's notable specialties is providing access to a comprehensive inventory that reduces the need to shop on multiple platforms, the growing product range it markets across its websites covering satellites to submarines and everything between. Supporting a diverse base, the company also provides services for AOG and repair management, component leasing, inventory consignment, and more. Carrying out these operations with a customer-centric approach that prioritizes streamlined processes and tailored fulfillment, ASAP Semiconductor serves Fortune 100 companies, major air carriers, repair stations, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) , the United States Department of Defense, and various others.

As an approved supplier for GE Vernova, ASAP Semiconductor affirms its ability to meet high standards for quality, timeliness, and reliability in fulfilling procurement needs. These are necessary attributes when undertaking such a role, as it serves to minimize risk associated with supply chain delays and disruptions, as well promotes more consistent access to required components. This makes working with an approved supplier beneficial for many manufacturers, where ASAP Semiconductor will perform a role of leveraging its services to expedite fulfillment, reduce costs, and alleviate the complexities of procurement logistics while meeting GE Vernova's exacting specifications.

“We are very honored to be named an approved supplier as we offer support to GE Vernova,” stated Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor.“It underscores our commitment in supporting the continued success of global leaders that drive industries with innovation.”

Looking ahead, ASAP Semiconductor will remain dedicated to fostering productive and enduring relationships with partners like GE Vernova, ensuring they receive the highest level of service. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and follow updates from the company, visit .

Established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor specializing in aerospace, aviation, defense, marine, electronic, and IT hardware components. Catering to a diverse customer base, including the US Department of Defense, allied nations, Fortune 1000 companies, original equipment manufacturers, and major air carriers, the company is highly regarded for its expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance, and exceptional customer service.

