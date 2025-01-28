The hidden cost of convenience: How everyday apps compromise your privacy

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) As Data Privacy Day approaches on January 28, Kaspersky is shining a light on the often-overlooked privacy trade-offs involved with using popular, everyday apps. These include social media apps, but also others such as apps, fitness and health tracking apps. While these apps offer convenience, they also collect and share vast amounts of personal data, exposing users to invasive profiling and potential security risks.







In 2024 alone, Kaspersky detected over 49 billion instances of web trackers collecting user behavior data globally[1]. With the rise of AI-driven data tracking and predictive analytics, the privacy risks associated with these apps are more significant than ever.







The privacy pariahs: Apps that harvest your data







Many of the apps we use daily, often without a second thought, are quietly harvesting sensitive information. Some of the most concerning categories include social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Threads, which are constantly collecting data on a user’s location, browsing habits and even voice data.







Social video or photo apps such as these may be using AI to access camera rolls to analyze images and embedded metadata, potentially revealing your geographical location.







Shopping apps are also used to collect data related to purchase history, location, and even offline presence near physical stores. In a similar way to social media apps, retailers can track our movements both online and offline, creating a detailed profile of customer habits and behavior.







Health and fitness apps further contribute to creating a vivid picture of a user, collecting some of our most intimate personal data, including health metrics, and daily routines which can all be shared with third parties.







“While technology has become an integral part of our lives, it’s easy for users to be swept away by shiny new apps and gadgets without considering the potential privacy trade-offs,” comments Anna Larkina, security and privacy expert at Kaspersky. “Many apps are designed to dazzle us with convenience and AI-powered features, but beneath the surface, they often engage in relentless data collection that most users are unaware of. As we look to the future, the proliferation of smart devices and AI-driven apps will make it even harder to discern who is accessing our data and for what purpose. There is a risk creating a world where privacy is no longer the default, but a luxury. It’s critical that users take a step back, scrutinize permissions, and demand transparency before granting apps a window into their personal lives.”





How to Protect Your Privacy







Kaspersky shares five steps to commemorate Data Privacy Day:







Audit app permissions: Always try to disable unnecessary permissions (e.g., location access for apps that don’t need it). Be careful not to blindly accept permissions during installation and decline those that seem excessive.

Use privacy-focused tools: Employ a VPN to mask your IP address and change your virtual location. Additionally, make sure you use anonymized payment methods and privacy-focused browsers for sensitive transactions.

Ask apps not to track: Enable “Do Not Track” settings on your device and within individual apps. Use a security solution with the “Do Not Track” functionality to further limit tracking.

Avoid public Wi-Fi: Public or fake open Wi-Fi networks can expose your data so where possible always try to avoid using public services. Use a VPN if you must connect.

Review app settings: Conduct a deep privacy audit of your apps and adjust settings as needed, and uninstall any apps you no longer use. Most smartphone users have dozens of apps installed but people only use a small handful daily.





By taking proactive steps to protect your privacy, you can enjoy the benefits of technology without compromising your personal information.



[1] The “Do Not Track” component is included in Kaspersky endpoint security solutions.



