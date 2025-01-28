Cooper Standard To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results, Provides Details For Management Conference Call
Date
1/28/2025 8:32:12 AM
NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS ) expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 13 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website ( ) once released.
Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.
Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at events .
To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada can dial toll-free at 800-836-8184 (international callers dial 646-357-8785) and ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions during Q&A. Participants should dial-in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website ( ) shortly after the live event.
About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's team of more than 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram or YouTube .
|
Contact for Analysts:
|
Contact for Media:
|
Roger Hendriksen
|
Chris Andrews
|
Cooper Standard
|
Cooper Standard
|
(248) 596-6465
|
(248) 596-6217
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
