GDL Connect Introduces Build-Operate-Transfer Model To Enhance Operations For Small And Midsize US Businesses

Miguel Narvaez, CEO of GDL Connect

GDL Connect's office building in Guadalajara, Mexico

The innovative approach allows U.S. companies to streamline hiring, optimize operations, and boost scalability

- Miguel Narvaez, CEO of GDL ConnectLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GDL Connect , a United States-based company specializing in customizable nearshore staffing solutions, is transforming how U.S. companies address their staffing and operational challenges through its groundbreaking Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. This solution enables businesses to streamline hiring, seamlessly integrate nearshore teams, and achieve scalable growth. Over time, the BOT model allows the ownership of the operation to be transferred to the client, giving them full control of the asset.The BOT model also addresses two major challenges faced by many industries. First, the model alleviates the high costs of maintaining in-house back-office operations, such as recruitment, training, and real-time communication. Second, it provides a scalable, adaptable business model that mirrors clients' work cultures. This makes it a flexible and cost-effective solution for businesses seeking efficient expansion.“Establishing operations in a foreign country can be overwhelming, from navigating legal complexities and regulations to sourcing local talent,” says Miguel Narvaez, CEO of GDL Connect.“Our BOT model simplifies this process, as we handle everything from talent recruitment to operational setup-tailored to meet each of our clients' specific needs.”With offices in Guadalajara, Mexico, GDL Connect provides U.S. companies with cost-effective nearshore staffing solutions to optimize processes. The firm supports a wide range of operational needs including Marketing, IT, Sales, Business Development, Collections, Accounting, Legal, and more. GDL Connect's nearshore teams are fully integrated with U.S.-based teams, ensuring seamless collaboration.Key Benefits of GDL Connect's BOT Model:Top-Tier Talent: GDL Connect identifies, hires, and trains top-tier talent in Guadalajara, ensuring teams align with client needs and company culture.Streamlined Operations: Clients gain access to fully equipped office spaces and integrated systems, promoting cohesive workflow and collaboration.Scalable Transition: Once operations have expanded, clients can assume full control and ownership of their nearshore teams, reducing long-term costs and increasing flexibility."This model is versatile and adaptable for businesses across a range of industries," says Narvaez. "It enables small and midsize companies to harness the benefits of global talent markets for expansion and cost control without the traditional barriers."By leveraging GDL Connect's expertise, U.S. companies can focus on their core capabilities-such as client service and business development-while utilizing nearshore teams to drive growth and reduce costs. GDL Connect offers unmatched flexibility and convenience, enabling businesses to build exceptional nearshore teams that rival the advantages of operating within the United States.About GDL ConnectGDL Connect is a U.S. nearshore staffing company with operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. The company specializes in providing businesses in the United States with direct access to top talent in Mexico. Through a combination of modern office spaces, strategic hiring, and personalized support, GDL Connect empowers companies to build, manage, and scale their teams seamlessly across borders. For more information, visit .

