Emergency Box Office Collection Day 12: Kangana Ranaut's Film Sees Dip In Earnings, Mints Only THIS Much

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 12: After a fairly good run at the box office on the weekends of the second week post-release, Kangana Ranaut's attempted biopic saw a drastic dip on Tuesday, earning just ₹11 lakh till 6.30 pm, according to trade tracker sacnilk.

The report added that this is the second straight day when the movie's box office have declined and not surpassed more than ₹20 lakh.

The trade tracker mentioned that on Day 12, Kangana Ranaut's movie had a Hindi occupancy of just 6.04 percent, and its overall income stood at ₹17.03 crore.

Earlier on Monday, the movie could earn only ₹20 lakh, while on Saturday, the earnings stood at ₹85 lakh, which increased to ₹1.15 crore on Sunday .

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection:

Meanwhile, Sacnilk reported that the political action drama grossed ₹21.5 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 11. The controversial movie also earned ₹1.75 crore in the overseas market during its 11-day run.

Marred by censorship woes, protests and delays, India's gross stands at ₹19.75 crore. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of ₹100 crore.

Kangana Ranaut in 2021 had revealed 'Emergency' and specified although it's a political drama, it does not serve as a biopic of Indira Gandhi. The movie spotlights one of the most controversial and significant periods in contemporary Indian history, focusing on the former prime minister.

Set in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's movie focuses on Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential and controversial leaders, as she navigates the 21-month Emergency-a phase often remembered as one of the darkest in the country's history.