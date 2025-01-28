Starlink To Provide Reliable High-Speed Connectivity To The Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle is using connectivity from Starlink , the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, to enable high-speed communications for the Enterprise Communications (ECP). Now, customers using Oracle ECP to power Oracle's extensive portfolio of applications can connect from almost anywhere, including some of the world's most remote locations, and benefit from capabilities such as real-time and streaming.

"Starlink provides reliable high-speed connectivity for those in areas where it has been historically difficult due to lack of infrastructure or natural obstacles," said Jason Fritch, SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink Enterprise Sales. "Providing fast and secure broadband to all corners of the world will help Oracle expand the reach of cloud technology and real-time information for its customers in invaluable ways."

Oracle ECP unifies fixed, mobile, and the Starlink networks to securely manage and ensure cloud application delivery in remote or previously poorly connected areas. With the integration of Starlink's network on Oracle ECP, Oracle industry applications customers can leverage satellite connectivity in a rapidly growing list of more than 100 countries and territories.

Real-time connectivity around the world

Built on the high performance and security of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure , Oracle ECP delivers real-time information for connected devices, IoT endpoints, and mobile applications. It also secures and monitors the equipment against misuse or failures. With its edge component, Oracle Cloud Connector, Oracle ECP can remotely host and manage video and audio applications to address a variety of industry use cases. Its redundant backhaul connectivity enables Oracle industry applications customers to maximize application uptime-even during an outage on the primary connection.

Real-time connectivity is essential in supporting some of the biggest challenges in industries such as healthcare, construction and engineering, utilities, hospitality, and the public sector. For example, hospital systems could use Starlink and Oracle ECP to gain reliable access to Oracle's clinical applications in metro hospitals through to suburban and rural clinics in desert or mountainous areas. Similarly, public safety agencies can leverage capabilities that help keep first responders connected and safe, even in areas with limited or no mobile coverage.

"By adding Starlink's proven performance and expansive network to our established network relationships, we're powering ubiquitous IoT connectivity, safeguarding mission-critical operations, and protecting data integrity during emergencies," said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Together, we're creating the intelligent communications foundation that will accelerate business transformation across industries around the world."

To learn more about Oracle ECP at Mobile World Congress , visit Oracle at Hall 2, Stand 2I30, and Starlink at Hall 3, Stand OA3B.20. You can also learn about Oracle ECP here and the broader Oracle Communications portfolio by visiting: or LinkedIn . Click here to find out more about Starlink for Businesses.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at Follow Starlink on X

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED