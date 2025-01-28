Guillain-Barre Syndrome Not New, Low Immunity Risk Factor: Maha Health Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is not new and has been found in the country before, said Maharashtra Prakash Abitkar, Tuesday, even as the reported cases spike to 110 in Pune.

Speaking to IANS, Abitkar said that low immunity is a significant risk factor for the disease, which potentially causes a paralysing nerve disorder.

"GB syndrome is not new. The has previously affected people in Maharashtra and the entire country," Abitkar told IANS.

In fact, the state launched the Mahatma Phule Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana in 2020 to counter such diseases, Abitkar said.

"GBS patients were given financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh by the government," he told IANS.

"People with low immunity are at significant risk of GBS; children under 15 years of age and elderly people over 65 years are at more risk," said the Minister.

However, he noted that the reason for the increase in patients in Pune is different. He cited contaminated water causing infections as the major reason behind the spike in cases there.

"Of the 110 patients in Pune, 80 drank water from the same well. For this, we are continuously talking to the Pune Municipal Corporation."

The Minister also reported one death due to the disease.

Allaying apprehension regarding the disease, he said "There is nothing to fear, and treatment is available for the condition."

GBS occurs when antibodies, that fight bacterial or viral infections like Campylobacter jejuni or respiratory infections, cross-react with the peripheral nerves.

Manjari Tripathi, head of the neurology department, at AIIMS, told IANS that GBS is a sporadic disease. Sometimes it occurs in an endemic manner, but this time, it occurred in a cluster in Pune.

"In GB syndrome, there is a rapid ascending paralysis, starting from the lower limbs, going to the trunk, hands and respiratory muscles and bulbar muscles, which makes it difficult to swallow and breathe," Tripathi said.

Notably, the symptoms are rather abrupt in onset and very rapid in progression, so it does not mimic other peripheral neuropathies, the neurologist said.

She explained that the disease is caused in the aftermath of a bacterial or viral infection.

"The infection usually occurs 10 days to two weeks before and then subsides, and that infection triggers the autoimmune response, which causes deterioration of the nerves, causing GB syndrome. It is essential that food and water hygiene be properly maintained," the expert said.

Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology at a city-based Hospital said modern treatments are highly effective against the disease.