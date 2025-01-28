Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) Market To Hit USD 17.01 Billion By 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Size & Growth Report

Driven by increasing demand for automation, operational efficiency, space optimization, and advancements in technologies like robotics and IoT across industries

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market was valued at USD 8.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 17.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.54% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”ASRS Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Automated Solutions Across Multiple SectorsThe automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market will experience substantial growth fueled by the rising need for automated and efficient material handling solutions across various sectors. With the constant rise in consumer demand and operational costs, the Companies have started investing to increase operational efficiency, and space utilization and to automate the supply chain. With accurate inventory management, quicker retrieval times, and lower labor costs, ASRS systems have become a necessity for many industries including e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. ASRS has gained additional interest due to the growing e-commerce market, which has increased the need for advanced warehouse and order fulfillment systems to accommodate both business-to-consumer and business-to-business e-commerce.Get a Sample PDF of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Kardex- SSI Schaefer- KION- Daifuku- Murata Machinery- TGW Logistics- KUKA- Knapp- Vanderlande Industries- Bastian Solution- Dematic- Swisslog Holding- Mecalux- System Logistics Corporation- Beumer GroupTechnology Advancements and Urbanization Drive Growth in the ASRS Market Towards Industry 4.0The advancement in technology like the integration of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics is improving the functionality and scalability of ASRS solutions. The systems today are flexible, able to manage different product categories and provide immediate data-based insights, allowing organizations to perfect their inventory management. Increased urbanization and limited warehouse real estate are also driving companies to explore vertical solutions in smaller footprint solutions. Driven by rising government incentives for industrial automation and ever-changing demand towards industry 4.0, ASRS will witness attributable growth, in the years to come, making sure that the market continues to flourish.Unit Load Cranes Dominate ASRS Market in 2023 While Robotic Shuttles Lead Future GrowthBy Type: In 2023, the unit load cranes segment captured the largest market share, owing to their high load-carrying capability, rendering them suitable for industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and logistics. They earned that title because of their reliability and high throughput when deployed at scale.The robotic shuttle-based AS/RS segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate between 2023–2032 due to greater emphasis on flexibility combined with recent developments in shuttle technology leading to high-density storage capabilities in e-commerce and retail. Their capacity, speed, and accuracy make them indispensable in contemporary, automated warehouses.By Industry: In 2023, the retail and e-commerce segment represented the largest portion of the ASRS market as the demand for solutions to optimize inventory and facilitate quick order fulfillment has grown due to booming online shopping activity. This is in addition to the need for space optimization and the smooth functioning of the supply chain.The healthcare segment is projected to expand substantially between 2024 and 2032 as it is becoming vital to accurately store and retrieve medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment to achieve high compliance, accuracy, and efficiency in vital healthcare operations.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY TYPEUnit LoadMid LoadMini LoadCarouselVLMBY INDUSTRYMetals & Heavy MachinerySemiconductor & ElectronicsFood & BeveragesChemicalsAutomotiveHealthcareRetailAviationE-commerceOthersNorth America Leads ASRS Market in 2023 with Asia Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America held the largest share of the ASRS market, owing to the increasing adoption of large-scale advanced automation technologies and also having a strong pool of key ASRS industry players in different end-use industries such as the e-commerce sector, automotive sector, manufacturing sector, and others. Market dominance was also prominent in the region based on factors such as advisory on warehouse operation time optimization, reduction in labor costs, and the growth of Industry 4.0 solutions. The leadership was also helped by government incentives and heavy investment in automated infrastructure.Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the growth of e-commerce and retail sectors in such countries as China, India, and Japan. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for automated and high-density storage systems and the adoption of robotics and IoT technologies. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on enhancing the supply chain efficiency and development of supporting infrastructure in the region ingrains the solid impetus for market growth.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Recent Developments:-In December 2024, Kardex showcased its advanced automation solutions at ProMat 2025, featuring AI-driven systems, modular designs, and energy-efficient robotics to enhance warehouse efficiency and scalability across industries like e-commerce and healthcare.-In April 2024, TGW Logistics partnered with OPEX to optimize its Infinite ASRS, integrating advanced robotics and automation technologies to boost efficiency and scalability in warehouse operations.-In October 2024, Vanderlande partnered with Hai Robotics to integrate advanced robotic solutions for more efficient and accurate tote handling in automated systems.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation, by IndustryChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Forecast Report @

